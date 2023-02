© Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images



The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) moved to revoke the liquor license of a Florida venue that hosted a "sexually explicit" drag show that was open to children, according to a complaint filed Friday.The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, a performance art center, had hosted a performance of "A Drag Queen Christmas" on December 28, an event which was advertised as being open to "all ages" despite warnings from the state of Florida about restricting attendance if the performance was sexually explicit.After the show,"Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something," DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement to Florida's Voice News.According to the officials, theThe complaint said that the performance violated several Florida statutes, leading the agency to move to revoke the liquor license. The complaint follows an investigation by Florida into several drag performances, including one in Fort Lauderdale.Republicans in other states have also moved to prohibit children from being exposed to sexually explicit drag shows.The proposal was introduced by Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson, who told The Daily Wire in December that he is "cautiously optimistic" that it would pass."I think we would all agree that some of the video we have seen recently of some of these drag shows that were quote-unquote family-friendly were anything but that. And If I had attended one of those with my kids I would have been mortified and I would have wanted someone to be prosecuted for engaging in that kind of entertainment in front of my kids," Johnson said.