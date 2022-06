Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.

Last week, the Washington Post ran a column in defense of Drag Queen Story Hour. The issue of whether drag performances are harmful or wholesome has been hotly debated, with politicians including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposing laws to ban them for child audiences.As someone who grew up in the gay community with many drag queens as friends, I don't think it's appropriate for kids to be exposed to any of this any more than a child should be taken to a strip club or restaurant chain that is known for revealing staff uniforms. Those defending drag shows as harmless entertainment have framed critics as driven by anti-gay sentiments. But calling out the grooming aspect of this behavior has nothing to do with drag queens being gay. If anything, gay people have long fought negative and false stereotypes about being sexual predators, and the last thing activists should want to do is resurface those fears.A child is not a prop to be used for political statements or for showing off that one is open-minded and "hip." The fact that some parents see no issue and support this trend is where the focus of discussion should be.