The cost of injecting healthy people, "especially children," with a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine "outweighs any claimed though unvalidated benefits," according to researchers who analyzed adverse events data from more than 10 regulatory surveillance and self-reporting systems during the first two years of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
"Our meta-analysis of both national and international vaccine adverse events emphasizes the importance of re-evaluating public health policies that promote universal mass injection and multiple boosters for all demographic groups," said the authors of a peer-reviewed study published this month in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.Eliana Romero, Ph.D., director of clinical research at the Neurodiversity Foundation, Shawn Fry, founder and chief science officer of the Neurodiversity Foundation and Brian Hooker, Ph.D., P.E., chief scientific officer of Children's Health Defense and associate professor of biology at Simpson University in Redding, California, authored the paper.
The researchers looked at adverse events specifically related to cardiovascular and fertility health — such as myocarditis and menstrual abnormalities — that went overlooked during the "expedited safety analyses" that took place in the "accelerated approval process that allowed the manufacturers to fast-track their products," they said.
They analyzed data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database — the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S., which has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events — and the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), the medical events database for all active and reserve U.S. military.
The authors also examined data from other regulatory surveillance and self-reporting systems including the V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker, the U.K.'s Yellow Card reporting system, Public Health Scotland, the Israeli Ministry of Health and the Natural Cycles App.
Hooker said the data highlights "the dramatic uptick in adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccine."
After carefully conducting statistical analyses, the authors concluded there were far more reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination than following either influenza or pertussis vaccination.
The researchers also found "statistically significant higher numbers of hospital encounters in military personnel" after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when compared to just before the rollout, and "increases in incidences of thromboembolic conditions, such as menstrual abnormalities, myocarditis, and cerebrovascular events after the implementation of COVID injection mandates, compared to the preceding five years."
The researchers verified their conclusions by comparing their findings to similar reports from other regulatory surveillance and self-reporting systems including EudraVigilance, Eurostat, German health insurers and the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.
In addition to statistically significant increases in vaccine adverse events, the data showed "highly statistically significant" increases in "specific morbidity" and "all-cause mortality," Hooker told The Defender.
"These results should not be ignored," he added.More than 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots than all flu vaccine deaths combined since 1990
The researchers found the number of reported deaths related to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was more than 45 times as many deaths per vaccine dose as were reported for all the influenza vaccines combined since 1990.
They also found a higher incidence of menstruation problems, myocarditis and cerebrovascular events following COVID-19 vaccination than following influenza vaccination, as seen in figure 1A:
They showed the percentage of total reports attributed to death, for the COVID-19, influenza and pertussis vaccines, as seen in figure 1B:
DMED data trends mirrored VAERS and other surveillance data trends, which showed dramatic increases in many medical conditions in 2021 after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when compared to the previous five years.
The researchers also pointed out that on Feb. 1, 2022, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III asking if the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) was aware of the DMED data.
"If so," Johnson said in his letter, "please explain what actions DOD has taken to investigate the root cause for the increases in these diagnoses."COVID vaccines not as 'benign' as the media said they were
Romero, the paper's lead author, said the research wasn't done "for a cause" or "with any predetermined hope for any specific results."
Romero said she initially "had no qualms" about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, but soon it became "impossible not to hear all the opposition to them and, always a researcher at heart, I decided to follow up."
Romero holds a doctorate in molecular and human genetics and has worked with some of the world's top neurogeneticists.
"I'm a scientist through and through," Romero told The Defender. "I also have Asperger's, so I'm not exactly wired to tell anything but the truth."Romero began finding "mounting evidence the vaccines weren't as benign as the media was desperately trying to convince us they were," she said and felt an obligation to share what she was finding with others.
Romero — who has 20 years of experience investigating the genetic and biological aspects of various disease states at Baylor College of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University and several private laboratories — said she used "all avenues available" and "went through every effort to standardize my data, compare apples to apples, and to perform any calculations I knew of to test the validity of the data presented."
"The paper isn't an attempt to skew anybody's opinions one way or the other," Romero emphasized. "Its sole purpose is to make sure people have all the information they need to make the best decisions they can for their health," she said.
"Governments and institutions and scientists and doctors should provide people ALL the information needed so that individuals can make truly informed decisions for themselves."
