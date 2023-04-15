Science & Technology
Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
Space Weather
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 21:58 UTC
First predicted in the 1980s, Mercury's tail was discovered in 2001. The gaseous plume is made of many elements from Mercury's rocky surface, not only sodium. Sodium, however, dominates the scattering of sunlight and gives the tail its striking yellow hue.
People watching Mercury climb up the evening sky this month may be wondering "why didn't I see a tail?" Answer: A special filter is required. "I used a 589 nanometer filter tuned to the yellow glow of sodium," says Voltmer. "Without such a filter, Mercury's tail is almost invisible to the naked eye."
Mercury's tail waxes and wanes in brightness as it orbits the sun. The predictable pattern is shown in this movie from NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft, which spent years observing Mercury's tail from close range:
For reasons having to do with the Doppler shift of sodium absorption lines in the solar spectrum, Mercury's tail is most luminous when the planet is ±16 days from perihelion (closest approach to the sun).
This means the tail's maximum luminosity is only a few days away. Mercury will be 16 days past perihelion on Monday, April 17th, located in the sunset sky almost directly below Venus. If you have a sodium filter, take a look!
more images: from Nicolae-Adrian Corlaci of Bucharest, Romania; from Paul Robinson near Memphis, TN
Comment: It's notable that the tail was only discovered in the last two decades, because there's a variety of Transient Luminous Events on Earth that have also only been discovered recently, and these appear to be increasing in frequency and intensity:
- Rare ELVE photographed during intense lightning storm over Italy
- The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Planet-X, Comets and Earth Changes by J.M. McCanney
- Behind the Headlines: Earth changes in an electric universe: Is climate change really man-made?
- MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- Behind the Headlines: The Electric Universe - An interview with Wallace Thornhill
Reader Comments
When Mercury was first discovered is anyone's guess but come the first telescope, Galileo and Harriot jump in and showed some interest and found it 🥳
Now alls kind of hunky dory, new planet and all that but NASA gets a bit nosey and wants to know more.
Now back in those days when NASA was a tad strapped for cash and space was any one's guess, I can't remember anyone suggesting that NASA though Mercury had a tail but that didn't stop those happy chappies sending their latest tin can ( Mariner 10 ) into space that jollied its way past Mercury in 1973.
Now this is where it gets interesting. I know things were a tad primitive back in those days, but correct me if I'm wrong, they didn't find a tail attached to Mercury.
So happy days, then in 1980 some boffin 🤓 within NASA predicted that Mercury could have a tail 👏 but it took until 2001 to discover it, when Mariner 10 didn't
So 🤔 why the delay? I'd suggest it wasn't there when Mariner 10 first whizzed by, I'd also suggest it wasn't there until something started to change the dynamics of our Solar System.
Mercury has a tail but is NASA being honest as to why?
awesome.