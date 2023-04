© Dr. Sebastian Voltmer



First predicted in the 1980s, Mercury's tail was discovered in 2001.

Astronomy used to be so simple. Comets had tails, and planets did not. Mercury is making things complicated. When Dr. Sebastian Voltmer of Spicheren, France, photographed the planet this week, it exhibited a magnificent plume of gas flowing behind it:"Mercury is NOT a comet, but it sure looks like one," says Voltmer.from Mercury's rocky surface, not only sodium. Sodium, however, dominates the scattering of sunlight and gives the tail its striking yellow hue.People watching Mercury climb up the evening sky this month may be wondering "why didn't I see a tail?" Answer:says Voltmer. "Without such a filter, Mercury's tail is almost invisible to the naked eye."The predictable pattern is shown in this movie from NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft, which spent years observing Mercury's tail from close range:For reasons having to do with the Doppler shift of sodium absorption lines in the solar spectrum, Mercury's tail(closest approach to the sun).This means the tail's maximum luminosity is only a few days away. Mercury will be 16 days past perihelion on Monday, April 17th, located in the sunset sky almost directly below Venus. If you have a sodium filter, take a look!