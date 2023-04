For a few milliseconds last Monday night, March 27th, an enormous red ring of light appeared in the sky over central Italy. Valter Binotto photographed it from the small town of Possagno in the foothills of the Italian Alps:"The ELVE was generated by intense lightning in a storm near Ancona about 285 km south of me," says Binotto.Binotto created a graphic showing the scale of the ELVE:"It was about 100 km high and nearly 360 km wide," says Binotto.ELVE season is just getting started in Europe and North America, where spring and summer thunderstorms will multiply in the months ahead. Photographers should be alert for red rings and many other things above the cloudtops. Look here