possibly forming a new and poorly understood branch of

Earth's global electrical circuit

Seeing one blue jet is rare. Photographer Matthew Griffiths just caught several of them over the Big Bend National Park in Texas. "This is by far the best," he says:Griffiths is an amateur photographer, primarily interested in wildlife and the Milky Way. "On July 28th, I was starting a five night West Texas road trip to capture the Milky Way," he says. "But with thunderstorms in the distance I decided to try for red sprites instead."They are all elusive, but blue jets may be the hardest of all to catch."We're not sure why ground-based observers see them so rarely," says Oscar van der Velde of the Lightning Research Group at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya. "It might have something to do with their blue color.A rookie mistake might have helped Griffiths. "This is only my second time trying for sprites. I might have aimed my camera too close to the cloud tops where bright lightning washed out the sprites; in fact, I couldn't find any sprites in my photos. But I think my camera angle was just right for catching the bright blue jet."Blue jets might look like lightning, but they are not the same.You could touch one with your hand and it might not hurt.And, of course, they go up instead of down. Photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show that blue jets"Also," says van der Velde, "there can be considerable production of NOx and ozone by these discharges, potentially affecting the chemistry of the upper atmosphere."Clearly, it is important to study blue jets. Photographers, now you know where to look