In the West, we have for many decades been subject to an incessant barrage of high-sounding pronouncements about the US 'saving the world from communism' and promoting democracy and freedom throughout the world. But that has been little more than an effective propaganda campaign levied at the uninformed and simple-minded, since even a casual glance at the facts on the ground reveal something quite different. In fact, rather than promoting democracy and freedom, the opposite is true. The US has instead been promoting dictatorships and serfdom, and with great success over 60 or 70 years. We have a list below of 42 countries where the US not only installed and financed a brutal dictator, but often and repeatedly sent in arms and troops to put down local rebellions and revolutions against those installed friendly dictators.
For all the talk about promoting democracy and freedom, there is no instance - NO instance - where the US has ever removed a dictatorship and replaced it with any kind of benevolent government, electoral democracy or otherwise. You may be aware of the statements by Major-General Smedley Butler who claimed that during his 33 years as a US Marine, he functioned simply as "a gangster for capitalism" and that all wars were bankers' wars. On the topic of the US government installing democracies in the world, Butler himself denied such a thing had ever occurred, and said further, "The U.S. has routinely destroyed democracy throughout the globe while its leaders claimed to be spreading democracy."
But if the US didn't install "democracy" in all those places, what did they do? Well, while preaching democracy, freedom and human rights at home, the US government was actually running around the world installing dictatorships - about 50, at last count. Not only that, while boasting at home about defending democracy, the CIA and military were actually undermining and destroying functioning democracies and replacing them with dictatorships. There are many countries where the US military and/or CIA financed and led revolutions to depose electoral democracies and install a dictator, often by assassinating the incumbent president: Bolivia, Brazil, Haiti, Spain, Philippines, Zaire, Guatemala, Iran, Greece, Chile, Fiji, Nicaragua, Indonesia, The Congo.
Iran is one of the most obvious of these, where the CIA arranged the overthrow of the beloved leader of a perfectly-functioning electoral democracy and installed Shah Reza Pahlavi as one of the most brutal dictators in modern history. In 2000, U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright stated: "In 1953 the United States played a significant role in orchestrating the overthrow of Iran's popular Prime Minister, Mohammed Mossadegh. The coup was clearly a setback for Iran's political development. And it is easy to see now why many Iranians continue to resent this intervention by America in their internal affairs". Yeah. No kidding.
There is Nicaragua, where the US initiated a revolution and installed Somoza - a truly brutal man. When the population finally rose up in arms (shovels and pitchforks, actually), and overthrew Somoza and formed their own democratic government with proper elections, the US waged one of the most unconscionable secret wars in history against that poor country. The stated purpose was to "make the economy scream", and Reagan accomplished that in spades. The standard of living in Nicaragua fell by 90%; hundreds of thousands died of poverty and starvation, or were simply massacred by US-funded military rebels. That was their punishment for evicting their US master, and that story has often been repeated. There is no shortage of documentation of CIA-trained and funded "death squads" in Central and South America.
Another typical example of American reverence for the sanctity of democracy is Greece, where in 1967 the US government arranged a CIA-backed military coup two days before the country's elections. Papandreou's government had been elected in 1964 with the first (and I believe the only) only majority government in the Greek history, but one that wasn't sufficiently accommodating to American business and European bankers, and had to go. To the US, Greece was just another undeveloped property to be plundered. When the Greek Ambassador complained to President Johnson that the American CIA and military action was contrary to the Greek parliament and violated the Greek constitution, Johnson's response was to say "F... your parliament and f... your constitution." He added that US corporations had investment plans for Greece, and that "If your Prime Minister gives me any talk about democracy, parliament and constitutions, he, his democracy, his parliament and his constitution won't last very long". And in fact, the US not only destroyed the Greek electoral government system but forced the new military dictatorship to pass legislation outlawing every other form of government. That's democracy, American-style.
In Indonesia, Suharto was one of the most brutal dictators in history. US President Johnson authorised a CIA-organized coup that brought Suharto to power in 1965, supporting his rule for 32 years. Suharto continued his savage atrocities under the support of seven US presidents: Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton. Entire populations of towns and villages were herded to central locations and massacred. Under the guidance of the CIA, more than three million people were hacked to death with machetes, in the largest and most savage slaughter in modern political history. But Indonesia was now safe to be plundered by US multinationals.
In Pakistan, US and CIA-backed Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq executed his elected predecessor, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979, and by 1984 Pakistan was furnishing 70% of the world's high-grade heroin. That same year, George Bush addressed a group of Pakistani officials and praised the government of President Zia for its anti-narcotics program. Henry Kissinger called Pakistan a "frontline state defending free people everywhere", in spite of its record of narcotics and torturing dissidents. Pakistan under Zia was the largest recipient of US aid, over half of which was for weapons. But since US puppets are only "President for Life", Zia died in a mysterious (CIA induced) plane crash in 1988. Still in Pakistan, another US-backed political 'asset' and dictator, Khan initiated a massive campaign of genocide, targeting Muslims, Hindus, Bengali intellectuals, students and political activists. While President Nixon looked the other way, three million people were killed in a few months along with another 400,000 women who were raped. Central and South America were not better in any respect, with the Somozas in Nicaragua and a long list of similar pathological killers.
The US has constantly interfered in Haiti's internal affairs for well over 100 years, overthrowing elected governments and replacing them with dictators, invading Haiti six or seven times to seize government revenue on behalf what is now Citibank. More than once, US Marines invaded the country, broke into the nation's central bank, and stole all its money, including all Haiti's gold deposits. When Haiti refused to turn over its banks to Citibank and its railroads to an American company, the US launched a massive invasion during which it re-wrote Haiti's constitution, turned over almost all industry to American firms, disbanded the country's army and replaced it with a US military police force, slaughtered tens of thousands of civilians and enslaved hundreds of thousands of others to build a railroad that would carry Haiti's resources to American ships. The US ran the country as a military dictatorship for decades and viciously suppressed all local resistance. In American history books and US government propaganda, the military was there only "to maintain order during threatened insurrection" and, of course, "to protect American interests".
In Peru, the people elected a socialist government who threatened the almost total control of commercial interests they received from the US-installed dictator. The US immediately sent in the CIA with a huge cache of weapons and funding, arranged an overthrow of the government and the appointment of a new dictator who immediately abolished all civil rights and re-embraced American style free markets, permitting US multinationals to continue freely plundering the nation's resources.
In El Salvador, the US government organised and encouraged the wholesale slaughter of civilians in attempts to maintain its brutal dictator in power, and repeatedly held fake elections with massive electoral fraud. Citizens holding protests or strikes were openly murdered. US President Reagan provided unlimited funds, weapons and other military aid and training that included the dreaded 'School of the Americas' where all US puppet dictators and their personnel were taught the latest techniques from CIA manual of civilian repression and torture. In one brief campaign, more than 75,000 civilians were massacred by the CIA-trained death squads which would become ubiquitous in the Americas. All social change was stalled while US corporations maintained their unhindered freedom to plunder the nation's resources. In one event, when the citizens succeeded in a revolution and rid themselves of their US-appointed dictator, the US launched a military invasion to put down the rebellion and re-install its dictator. Again, democracy, American-style. And of course, American history books list the event as sending in the US military "to protect American interests during political instability".
In 1970, Salvador Allende had been elected the President of Chile in a universally-acknowledged clean election, though the US mounted an immense effort to have the election declared void or "unconstitutional". Edward Korry, the US Ambassador to Chile, reported to Henry Kissinger that, "Once Allende comes to power, we shall do all within our power to condemn Chile and the Chileans to utmost deprivation and poverty". When that failed, Nixon demanded the CIA immediately organise a coup to replace Chile's new President. The CIA assassinated Allende and installed Augusto Pinochet as puppet dictator to rule, terrorise, torture and slaughter his countrymen in great numbers, in order to make Chile comfortable for the US multinationals that were plundering its copper and other resources.
In so many countries, the US government fostered revolutions against legitimate functioning democracies for the purpose of installing a dictator who would be more compliant with US commercial interests - and it is commerce and subjugation, not freedom, that has been the driving ideology behind US foreign policy, an ideology that has been consistent for many decades. A country that is obedient and compliant with US foreign policy interests will generally be permitted to survive. But those countries acting outside that framework, in fact acting in their best interest rather than that of the US, will very quickly become a candidate for "regime change" - preceded by voluminous media attacks to sway the American public against that nation. In the old days, they used to be condemned as communists; today they are 'terrorists', but all else is the same. The US has been promoting dictatorships, poverty, misery and serfdom with great success for well over a century, and has not only overthrown governments but often and repeatedly sent in arms and troops to put down local rebellions and revolutions against those installed dictators.
The US has repeatedly proven it does not much care what kind of government is in power, so long as it is amenable to control and will grant free rein to US corporations. That has been true since the day more than 100 years ago that the US sent its navy to hijack Hawaii so that Bob Dole's relatives could obtain control of the sugarcane and pineapple plantations. It was true with the Dulles brothers and the United Fruit Company in Central America, and it has continued to this day in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. By US thinking, the two best kinds of government are: 1) dictators that you install and control (Suharto, Somoza, Shah Reza Pahlavi) and (2) democracies you can influence, bully, subvert, and control (The UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Ukraine, Romania, The Czech Republic). The worst kind is China's one-party system that doesn't easily lend itself to outside meddling and subversion.
All the US blathering about democracy is just jingoistic hypocrisy for the masses. Rather than spreading democracy and freedom, the US has always propagated fear, repression and death, sowing dissent and overthrowing legitimate governments, a reality twisted by the media to label the victims with blame for their oppression. The US preaches democracy, but overthrows democracies and installs, finances, and supports dictatorships by the dozen. As usual, American hypocrisy at its finest.
In its long determination to obtain global control for its masters, the US consistently removed by stealth or by military force many acceptable functioning governments, only to replace them with savage but compliant dictators. Any country that wanted to develop its economy by protecting local industries, by developing its own natural resources, by redistributing land to the poor, by initiating health care, education and social security programs, was labelled as "communist" or "socialist" and almost always overthrown. And in all of this worldwide "promotion of democracy and freedom", countless millions have died at the hands of US troops, with the assistance of CIA and US military planning, or at least with the tacit permission of the US government. The most commonly accepted death estimate at the hands of the Americans is 30 million, with literally hundreds of millions reduced to poverty, misery and migration.
And it isn't only the deaths but the brutality and torture, much of it done with specific training received from the CIA - which has been active in torture methods for at least the past 60 years. Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay are not news; it's just that the US can no longer control the dissemination of information as it once could. Even details of the ghastly and inhuman CIA torture manuals have become publicly available, as has the news of the infamous "School of the Americas" - the only university in the world dedicated to teaching the fine points of torture and civilian population suppression. In all of this worldwide promotion of democracy and freedom, countless millions have died at the hands of US troops. American actions in Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Congo, Vietnam, Chile, Angola, and a panoply of countries around the world have directly or indirectly led to the deaths of tens of millions of people. "As an example, the CIA conspired with Belgian colonial forces in the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the democratically elected but broadly pro-soviet leader of Congo, which led to the rise of a brutal dictator and eventually to a series of civil wars and famines which killed approximately 5 million people."
In most cases, the US overthrew governments for the purpose of installing a dictator who would be more compliant with US commercial interests - and it is commerce, not freedom, that has been the driving ideology behind US foreign policy, an ideology that has been consistent for many decades. A country that is obedient and compliant with US foreign policy interests will generally be permitted to survive, but countries acting outside that framework, in fact acting in their best interest rather than that of the US, will very quickly become a candidate for "regime change" - preceded by voluminous media attacks to sway the American public against that nation. In the old days, they used to be condemned as communists; today they are 'terrorists', but all else is the same. Any country that wanted to develop its economy by protecting local industries, by redistributing land to the poor, by initiating health care, education and social security programs, was almost always overthrown because it threatened American corporate and banking profits.
It is not a secret that US imperialism has produced enormous profits and economic growth for the US while keeping those countries impoverished for more than a century. In fact, a major cause of US economic supremacy today is precisely its active military and political colonisation of so much of the world - the actual plundering of so many countries, guaranteed by the installation of so many brutal military dictatorships - and all under the propaganda guise of protecting democracy and freedom in the world.
US-Supported Dictatorships
The US has always had a fond affection for repressive dictators, tyrants and corrupt puppet-presidents, who have been aided, supported, and rewarded handsomely for their loyalty to US interests. These men usually rise to power through bloody ClA-backed coups, and rule by terror and torture. Their troops receive arms, training and advice from the CIA and other US agencies. It is US military support that guarantees their hold on power - and the fact that they provide free access to US corporations to exploit their countries' resources. There are no occasions where the US government has ever been held responsible in any way for installing, supporting and protecting some of the worst human rights violators in the world.
The US has, over the years, installed, financed, supported with cash and arms, about 50 bloody dictators. In many of those cases, the US hypocritically overthrew a democracy to install one of its own dictators who would be more pliable to US foreign policy. There are also many cases where the population of a country revolted and overthrew the US-installed dictator, upon which the US sent in its warships to put down the revolution and re-install its dictator to power. The Dominican Republic comes to mind as one of the more shameful episodes in US history. Even worse, the US has often sent in CIA hit squads to assassinate a democratically-elected leader who wanted to eliminate colonialism and free his country from US control.
Below is an incomplete listing of nations where the US has overthrown a government to install a dictatorship that was controllable and would permit US multinationals to freely plunder the resources, unrestrained by conscience or morality, and with an astonishing and hypocritical lack of concern for either 'freedom' or 'human rights'. These are the nations that became subjugated military colonies of the US; financed, trained and controlled by the US government, the CIA and the State Department. This is only one act of a continuous play that has been on stage for well over a century, and these are all facts of history, not in dispute by anyone, not even the US State Department. The US not only installed, but in each case protected, both politically and militarily, and supported with arms, cash and military training, the corrupt dictatorships of:
Abacha, General Sani — — — — — — — — — -Nigeria
Amin, Idi — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — Uganda
Banzer, Colonel Hugo — — — — — — — — — -Bolivia
Batista , Fulgencio — — — — — — — — — — — Cuba
Bolkiah, Sir Hassanal — — — — — — — — — -Brunei
Botha, P.W. — — — — — — — — — — — — — South Africa
Branco, General Humberto — — — — — — — Brazil
Cedras, Raoul — — — — — — — — — — — — -Haiti
Cerezo, Vinicio — — — — — — — — — — — -Guatemala
Chiang Kai-Shek — — — — — — — — — — — Taiwan
Cordova, Roberto Suazo — — — — — — — — Honduras
Cristiani, Alfredo — — — — — — — — — — -El Salvador
Diem, Ngo Dihn — — — — — — — — — — — Vietnam
Doe, General Samuel — — — — — — — — — -Liberia
Duvalier, Francois — — — — — — — — — — -Haiti
Duvalier, Jean Claude — — — — — — — — — -Haiti
Fahd bin'Abdul-'Aziz, King — — — — — — — Saudi Arabia
Franco, General Francisco — — — — — — — -Spain
Hitler, Adolf — — — — — — — — — — — — — Germany
Hussan II — — — — — — — — — — — — — — -Morocco
Marcos, Ferdinand — — — — — — — — — — -Philippines
Martinez, General Maximiliano Hernandez — El Salvador
Mobutu Sese Seko — — — — — — — — — — -Zaire
Noriega, General Manuel — — — — — — — — Panama
Ozal, Turgut — — — — — — — — — — — — -Turkey
Pahlevi, Shah Mohammed Reza — — — — — Iran
Papadopoulos, George — — — — — — — — -Greece
Park Chung Hee — — — — — — — — — — — South Korea
Pinochet, General Augusto — — — — — — — Chile
Pol Pot — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — Cambodia
Rabuka, General Sitiveni — — — — — — — — Fiji
Montt, General Efrain Rios — — — — — — — Guatemala
Selassie, Halie — — — — — — — — — — — — Ethiopia
Salazar, Antonio de Oliveira — — — — — — -Portugal
Somoza, Anastasio Jr. — — — — — — — — -Nicaragua
Somoza, Anastasio, Sr. — — — — — — — — -Nicaragua
Smith, Ian — — — — — — — — — — — — — -Rhodesia
Stroessner, Alfredo — — — — — — — — — -Paraguay
Suharto, General — — — — — — — — — — — Indonesia
Trujillo, Rafael Leonidas — — — — — — — -Dominican Republic
Videla, General Jorge Rafael — — — — — — Argentina
Zia Ul-Haq, Mohammed — — — — — — — -Pakistan
