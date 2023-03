© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky



House Oversight Committee reviews 14 years of financial records related to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has revealed that a new Biden family member has emerged in the investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings - Hunter Biden is the son of President Joe Biden."Now, that's just the first wire that we've actually been able to obtain bank records," he continued. "There are many, many more."The Treasury Department allowed the release of the suspicious activity reports (SARs) Tuesday, Comer announced, which serve in part as the basis for the GOP-led probe into the president's son's foreign transactions.The SARs reportedly involved funding from "China and other foreign nations," sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News in 2020.The thousands of records span 14 years, co-host Bill Hemmer said during the segment."This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and we're investigating the Biden family, and again, after this new batch of information, it expands," Comer said. "There are more family members involved in this than just the president's son.""What they've said in the media is, 'Oh, this was for business.'," Comer said.Meanwhile, Comer received scrutiny from ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., for subpoenaing the bank records, accusing him of acting "on behalf" of former President Donald Trump."I fear this wildly overbroad subpoena suggests that your interest in this investigation is not in pursuing defined facts or informing public legislation, but conducting a dragnet of political opposition research on behalf of former President Trump," he said in a letter this week.Comer shot back at his "disappointing" allegations, demanding an apology from his Democrat colleague.Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 over matters related to his overseas business dealings.Meanwhile, President Biden is also under investigation for his alleged mishandling of classified material.They are the first father-son duo to be under federal investigation separately but at the same time.