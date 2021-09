© Creative Commons



The D.C. swamp continues to protect its own.While speaking to reporters from the White House, Joe Biden was asked about the explosive new book that alleges that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,"Sir, did General Milley do the right thing, sir? Did General Milley do the right thing?" a reporter asked.Biden replied: "I have great confidence in General Milley."WATCH:Milley "was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies," Woodward and Costa said in the book "Peril.""You never know what a president's trigger point is," Milley said to his senior staff, worried that Trump could " go rogue ," the book said.He told the military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center that they were not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved "General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you," Milley allegedly said. "General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time. It's not going to be a surprise."Speaking on Newsmax, Trump was asked about extracts from a new book, "Peril," by veteran reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.Trump released a scathing statement earlier on Tuesday:"Can't do that!" Trump continued."For the record, I never even thought of attacking China — and China knows that," Trump concluded. "The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad.