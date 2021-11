© Stephen Yang



Hunter Biden's investment firm helped broker a 2016 deal that gave a Chinese state-backed company control of a massive African mine rich in cobalt — a mineral essential for the production of electric car batteries.In 2016, an investment firm founded by Hunter Biden with several Chinese partners was cut into a complex $3.8 billion transaction that transferred 80 percent of Congo's Tenke Fungurum mine from an American company to Beijing-backed China Molybdenum.The mine is one of the world's largest sources of cobalt — and China's control of the mineral "presents a critical vulnerability to the future of the U.S. domestic auto industry," Biden's White House reported in June A White House spokesman said that Joe Biden had no knowledge of his son's involvement with the sale, the Times reported.