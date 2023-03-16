'10 percent, Now!'

Teachers, London Underground train drivers and civil servants joined striking doctors Wednesday in a mass stoppage as Britain's finance minister unveiled his tax and spending plans.With hundreds of thousands of walking out, it was expected to beFrom nurses to lawyers, workers hit by a cost-of-living crisis have been striking across the economy, pitting unions against the government which insists big pay hikes are unaffordable and will only fuel inflation.AlongsideOther groups walking out Wednesday includedin England.The strike byPCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said it was a scandal thatThe spiralling strikes could no longer be ignored, he added."Doctors are on strike in our hospitals, train drivers are on strike. Teachers are on strike. I believe that for the first time in years,he told AFP.As Hunt delivered his budget plan to parliament, hundreds of striking civil servants marched near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office chanting, when do we want it? Now!"Civil Service project manager Ben Millis, 25, said the country was witnessing an "amazing wave of activism".he told AFP as marchers blew whistles and banged drums."I think people are really starting to feel that something has to change and we need to get organised," he said.The latest stoppage by teachers -- a two-day strike starting Wednesday -- was expected to affect every school in England.Emmanuel Adebayo, 36, who teaches at an east London primary, said he had always dreamed of being a teacher.But he said conditions were currently "really poor" and often it was children with special needs and other vulnerable pupils who suffered as a result."I have considered leaving teaching but I love my job. That's why I'm here today, to make sure that things are better for other teachers to come," he said at a huge gathering of striking teachers in central London.National Education Union leaders Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney earlier threatened to step up their action if the government failed to put "money on the table".they said in a joint statement."Shamefully, ministers don't seem interested in giving their own employees a fair pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond."The British Medical Association which representssince 2008-09.