In what was truly a bizarre scene,and life went on seemingly as normal as the mock battle unfolded around them.While it looked like a war was being fought in Cahors, what was really happening was a hyper-realistic training scenario thatthat are ongoing in France.While this may be the most realistic military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training we have ever seen based on the very un-canned setting, it serves as another reminder that— with all their unique impediments and tactical opportunities —In the clips circulating on social media, soldiers reportedly belonging to the 2 Royal Gurkha Rifles regiment can be seen carrying out various combat activities, positioned alongside and in the middle of city streets in Cahors surrounded by businesses and typical urban infrastructure.Another video shows a Gurkha regiment sniper team positioned on a small staircase that leads to a sidewalk, aiming toward buildings with windows and balconies ahead. The camera pans and two additional teams can be seen on the same side of the street a few yards ahead, with additional infantry soldiers seemingly taking cover on the other side of the road. All the while, civilians observe and record with their smartphones, and others make their way through the streets going about their days as if nothing is out of the ordinary.The British Gurkhas were in Cahors completing what is being identified asAlong with the firing of blank rounds,In the videos, some residents seem curious about the military activities and are seeking to observe while others appear to be just trying to make their way through the town amid all the noise and commotion.MOUT training is centered around giving troops the opportunity to simulate conflicts based in urban environments . MOUT and the realistic training it provides is becoming more critical than ever. The war in Ukraine also serves as a timely example of how modern high-end conflicts can spill over into cities, townships, and even residential neighborhoods.This training occurs all over the world with forces of friend and foe alike. Increasingly elaborate training complexes are built to simulate these complex urban operations. In some cases, even in the U.S., they even occur ntermingled with the population for an active battle scenario.ORION 23 isaccording to a press kit released by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, and it is set to become a new triennial military exercise cycle for France."The objective is to train French armed forces in a joint and combined framework, based on a realistic and demandingread the French ministry's press kit.ORION 23ORION 23 was first initiated in 2021, but France has said that the exercise has since been expanded to take into consideration lessons learned throughout the war in Ukraine, which entered its second year this February prompting France to focus on military readiness, its own inherent ability to conduct a large-scale joint operation, and the testing of new capabilities.The overall exercise has been split up into four phases thatand will explore various aspects of modern warfare to better prepare France and its allies for such a fight. Each phase of the exercise is centered around an overarching fictionalized scenario whereAccording to France24,The French Ministry of the Armed Forces said in its ORION 23 press kit that the exercise isto study the various phases of a modern conflict. Although the narrative is fictitious, the exercise remains credible."The first phase of ORION 23 was focused primarily on operational planning and concluded in mid-February.The second phase was launched on Feb. 25 in France's southwest Occitanie region with 7,000 NATO troops from France, the U.S., Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the UK. Another of France's state-owned news outlets, Radio France Internationale (RFI), has said that this portion of ORION 23 the Charles De Gaulle ."At the start of theThe next day,This maneuver allowed participating forces to practice coordinating the arrival of personnel and materiel, conduct technical reconnaissance of the beaches ahead of the amphibious assault, and carry out landscaping to better facilitate the landing of troops and vehicles.Over the next couple of weeks following the exercise's initial airborne and maritime entry phases, ORION 23 forces carried out a number of corresponding activities like runway development work , the installation of a semi-buried command post, the standing up of a parachute supply chain , and the employment of a joint theater logistical support group , among other tasks. Each effort has led up to the final part of the second phase of ORION 23.Beginning on March 8, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces explained that "soldiers from the 11th Parachute Brigade and the 6th Light Armored Brigade seized, in a coordinated manner, several strategic points in the immediate vicinity of the city of Cahors in order to collect intelligence and weaken the opposing force entrenched in the capital of Quercy." The ministry explained that the intelligence collected focused on providing partner nations with the enemy's positions to inform the final assault that would be launched on March 10 with the 2 Royal Gurkha Rifles regiment."Two weeks after the first airborne and amphibious operations of February 25 and 26, the final objective of the operation is near," read a French Ministry of Armed Forces announcement . "After having traveled nearly 400 kilometers between Sète, Castres, and the capital of Quercy, the tanks have taken over strategic points in the heights of the city. The objective: to allow paratroopers, Gurkhas, and partner forces to seize the last enemy bastion."RFI reported thatthat will be aimed at understanding the decision-making process that political leaders would face in such a crisis. That will be held later this March.The fourth andof ORION 23 is slated for mid-April. This leg of the exerciseprojected to participate.With phase four just about a month out, there will likely be more videos of simulated urban combat to keep an eye out for.Contact the author: Emma@thewarzone.com