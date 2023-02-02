Some Point Loma residents were startled Monday night by several loud "bangs" andSan Diego Police confirmed to ABC 10News the situation was part of a "pre-planned military exercise."with it ... it was scary! I immediately thought there's something really serious going on in the neighborhood," said Point Loma resident Martha Pistacchi.Residents say living in this area, they're used to frequent aircraft overhead."But this time was different. I honestly thought something was going to land on the roof," said Pistacchi.Neighbors say the"This area behind me is where they came in and landed," said one father, who told ABC 10News"I get the training aspect of things. The problem I have is thathe said."They do need to train, but it's OK to let the public know not specifically what they're doing but that they're going to be in the area and you may be hearing these sights and sounds for this period of time," said resident Steve Ravellette.U.S Army officials issued the following statement to ABC 10News:"Members of the U.S. Army are conducting coordinated, essential military training in designated locations around San Diego, California, Jan. 24 to Feb. 04, 2023.Safety precautions are in place to protect participants, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community.