Nationwide demonstrations were held in Paris and other French cities for the seventh time this year with thousands rejecting the government's pension reform plan, according to media reports.The, while thousands started rallying in Paris in the afternoon.Tense scenes were witnessed in Paris during the protests, as some groups threw projectiles at police officers who intervened with force, according to broadcaster BFMTV., Le Figaro newspaper said citing the French police. Some were arrested before the protests in Paris for carrying prohibited arms, including a liter of burning alcohol, the police said on Twitter.The General Labor Confederation announced that, while the Interior Ministry counted 368,000 protesters nationwide, including 48,000 in Paris.Trade unions jointly published a statement on Twitter after the protests, repeating their call on the government to consult French citizens regarding the reform project.They alsoThe reform plans include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030 and requiring at least 43 years of work to be eligible for full pensions.