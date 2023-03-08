We are journalists, not activists. That line should be clear.'

The imposing headquarters of The New York Times was built of glass, supposedly to highlight the fact that the august newspaper has nothing to hide.But last month, something happened there that the management would have very much preferred to go unnoticed.An electronic billboard lorry parked outside the building bearing the message: 'Dear New York Times: Stop questioning trans people's right to exist & access medical care.'What makes it so embarrassing for the 172-year-old newspaper — the bible of the city's liberal elite and nicknamed the Grey Lady for its dour, sober-minded reputation — is that huge numbers of its own staff and contributors actually support the campaign being waged against it.The newspaper was following the lead of 'far-Right hate groups', they added, in what they claimed was excessive and biased coverage of transgender issues.This virtuous army of self-described 'thinkers' accused the newspaper of publishing 'irresponsible misinformation about trans people'.Articles they singled out for censure included one last June headlined The Battle Over Gender Therapy, which, they said, 'uncritically used the term 'Patient Zero' ' to refer to a child in the Netherlands who was one of the first to have transgender treatment.They also attacked a feature headlined When Students Change Gender Identity And Parents Don't Know, which, they said, 'fails to make clear that court cases brought by parents who want schools to out their trans children are part of a legal strategy pursued by anti-trans hate groups'.The protest letter also mentioned three articles that last year were cited by Arkansas' attorney general in support of a new law in the Republican-controlled state 'which would make it a felony, punishable by up to ten years' imprisonment, for any medical provider to administer certain gender-affirming medical care to a minor (including puberty blockers) that diverges from their sex assigned at birth'.The signatories of the letter compared the newspaper's transgender reporting with what they described as its 'demonising [of] queers' in the 1960s and 1970s, and its alleged hounding of homosexuals when the Aids crisis broke in the 1980s.The diatribe was co-ordinated with a separate letter written by a trans advocacy group and backed by more than 100 organisations which accused The New York Times of 'spreading inaccurate and harmful misinformation about transgender people and issues'.The great irony in all this is that The New York Times prides itself on being one of the most progressive newspapers in America. It yields to nobody in its liberal values and sanctimonious self-regard.For good measure, critics have drawn attention to its appetite for making deranged attacks on Britain and its institutions, portraying them as irredeemably racist. It is forever spelling out the supposed evils of the Empire.Little more than two hours after the death of the Queen last year, for instance, it ran a piece by Harvard professor Maya Jasanoff, urging readers not to 'romanticise her era' because the Queen allegedly 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged'.He insisted the articles on the trans issue that had offended critics were 'deeply reported and sensitively written', yet 'the journalists who produced those stories nonetheless have endured months of attacks, harassments and threats' on social media.As the Harry Potter author knows only too well, it takes guts to take on the trans lobby.To a certain degree, the trans furore at The New York Times mirrors what has happened at Britain's most famously liberal newspaper, The Guardian.In 2020, more than 300 Guardian staff signed a letter of complaint over a 'pattern of publishing transphobic content' at the paper. Guardian columnist Suzanne Moore subsequently left the paper, saying she had been bullied out by colleagues because of her views on sex and gender.After initially welcoming the transgender movement and portraying its critics as bigots, the NYT became more sceptical as questions mounted.And it was this kind of coverage — addressing both sides of the argument — that precipitated the extraordinary civil war now taking place.'We ask that our union work to advance, not erode, our journalistic independence,' they wrote sternly.Of course, some may point out that this huffing and puffing over journalistic excellence and the tireless pursuit of the truth is somewhat laughable from a newspaper whose pejorative coverage of British life has, at times, been very far from accurate or fair.But the outcome of this acrimonious battle over trans issues at the Grey Lady — between the experienced hands and the woke millennials succeeding them — could have profound ramifications for the culture war that is causing such divisions on both sides of the Atlantic.