© Theo R. Welling



The Floodgates Open

I came to believe that teenagers are simply not capable of fully grasping what it means to make the decision to become infertile while still a minor.

Side Effects

Neglected and Mentally Ill Patients

In Loco Parentis

'I Want My Breasts Back'

'Get On Board, Or Get Out'

What I Want to See Happen

we need a moratorium on the hormonal and surgical treatment of young people with gender dysphoria.