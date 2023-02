Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday announced an investigation into the allegations made by a former employee of St. Louis Children's Hospital's gender clinic , who accused the medical facility of prescribing hormones and invasive gender-transition surgeries to mentally disturbed minors and ignoring the rights of parents."I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children. We have received disturbing allegations that individuals at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital have been harming hundreds of children each year, including by using experimental drugs on them," Bailey wrote on Twitter.Reed, 42, who describes herself as a "St. Louis native, a queer woman, and politically to the left of Bernie Sanders," worked at St. Louis Children's Washington University Transgender Center, whereIn her article, she detailed the stories of a 17-year-old trans-identified female who came to the emergency room bleeding heavily from vaginal lacerations caused by the testosterone she was prescribed, another minor female who developed an uncomfortable micro-penis as a result of hormonal treatment , and yet another teen girl from an unstable family who had her healthy breasts amputated then changed her mind three months later. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done."My concerns about this approach to dissenting parents grew in 2019 when one of our doctors actually testified in a custody hearing against a father who opposed a mother's wish to start their 11-year-old daughter on puberty blockers," she wrote."The judge sided with the mother," Reed reported.Bailey also reported that Reed also provided evidence that the clinic has been "unlawfully billing state taxpayers to fund these actions."In just a two-year period from 2020 to 2022, the children's hospital initiated the medical transition of over 600 children, Reed claimed. According to the former employee, about 74 percent of those children were female.In a statement to the AG's office , DPI director Sheila Solon said, her agency's mission is "the protection of the public, especially those most vulnerable.""The Division's licensing boards will investigate the complaints they receive as part of this investigation, and take any necessary action against the licenses of Missouri professionals in violation of the boards' statutory and regulatory authority to ensure health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Missouri," she said.Robert Knodell, the acting director of Missouri's Department of Social Services also released a statement, saying that the department "takes its role to investigate concerns of potential fraud, waste, or abuse in Missouri's Medicaid program seriously.""We will investigate concerns raised in order to ensure the health and safety of our Medicaid participants and to protect the integrity of the Medicaid program," he added.