trans against groomers mental disorder
© Sara Higdon/Twitter
UPDATE: Twitter notified Sara Higdon that her appeal request is under review. Higdon has no plans to delete the tweet, and is launching a second appeal.

The Trans Against Groomers group's Director of Communication Sara Higdon had her Twitter account locked on Monday.

A tweet from the group to Twitter owner Elon Musk reads, "our Director of Communications was just locked out of her Twitter account for saying that we shouldn't stigmatize mental illness?"

The tweet in question reads, "it is a mental disorder. I mean when some wiring in your brain makes you feel more comfortable as the opposite sex, that's an illness. Which I don't think we should stigmatize mental illnesses either."

Higdon said in a statement to The Post Millennial, "I thought the idea was that we need to destigmatize mental illnesses. So by denying that Gender Dysphoria is a mental illness, doesn't that alone stigmatize other disorders. And when a trans woman can't even acknowledge her own illness for what it is, then how are we supposed to have a meaningful conversation on the matter.

"This also shows that there is some cleaning up Elon has to do over at twitter. This is my first ever timeout and it's after he took over," Higdon said.

Twitter accounts have been wrongly suspended since Musk's takeover of the large platform. Last week, user ALX was suspended after posting a photo of President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding up the Ukrainian flag and tweeting, "Americans: I wish we had leaders who put our country first."

Musk said ALX's tweet was not in violation of the terms of service, and that his suspension was being investigated. His account has since been reinstated.