The Gen Z gender revolution was laid bare today as census figures showed under-35s make up half the trans community in England and Wales.- 26,000 people - in the under-35 group.The insight into the changing face of the country - increasingly a major social flashpoint - emerged in the latest details released from the census, which was conducted in 2021.It shows that 0.54 per cent of over-16s in England and Wales - 262,000 people - identified as trans at the time of the survey.But the proportion among 16-24 year olds was double that, with one in 100 saying they were trans.For 25 to 34 year-olds the figure was 0.77 per cent, but in the over-75 category it fell to just 0.22 per cent.A similar proportion of people identified as trans after saying their sex at birth was female and male - at 0.52 per cent and 0.56 per cent respectively.People who identified as a trans man had a younger age profile than people who identified as a trans woman.Trans men tended to have a younger age profile, with the 16-24 age category accounting for 28.5 per cent of that group - 14,000 people - while the equivalent for trans women was 19.3 per cent, or 9,000 people.There were sharp variations across the country, with some local areas recording as many as one in six 16-24 year-olds identifying as LGB+.The census took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 and its findings are being released in stages by the ONS.