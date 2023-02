A psychiatrist with decades of experience working with transgender people has outlined what he believes to be 13 scientifically false assumptions which serve as the foundation of affirmation-only therapy for children and adolescents suffering from gender dysphoria.Levine listed 13 ideas he had found in scientific literature written by those who support affirmation and medical interventions for young people who believe themselves to be transgender, stating he believes that all are scientifically untrue Before commencing with the list, Levine asked those assembled to consider the possibility that child sex changes is yet another medical blunder.Levine then called the suggestion that gender identity is not a symptomatic reflection of some other problem "not a psychologically tenable concept."He went on to point out the incoherency of the idea that gender dysphoria is a serious medical condition that requires medical intervention but only if the person wants it.Levine does not believe that the "associated emotional problems" experienced by gender dysphoric children and adolescents come from living in a discriminatory world, noting that many of the children diagnosed with gender dysphoria have prior mental health diagnoses. Nor does he believe that medical sex changes are the only available treatment for gender dysphoria in young people.Next, Levine took aim at the transition-or-suicide narrative , calling it the "most powerful coercive untruth that parents of teenagers are told."He also stated it was not true that young teenagers know best what will make them happy in the future, nor that meeting the diagnostic criteria for gender dysphoria predicts a good outcome for sex change interventions.To conclude, Levine asks how an intervention can be trusted when the ideas that underpin it are not true or not correct.In the past, Levine has spoken about the chain of trust that exists within the medical world and how he believes that chain is broken in the field of gender medicine.Levine described medical students of today graduating with "the zeal of the newly converted," holding the belief that being trans is normal and that a trans person can have highly successful lives just like anybody else, and how they consider him an "old fuddy duddy" for giving them the facts about shortened life expectancy and suicide rates among those who have transitioned.Levine said he has been accused of being "very conservative" on the issue of gender medicine and he pleads guilty to that accusation."They didn't escape much, so I plead guilty to being biased," said Levine.Levine also told the committee that he believes that"We have to take our hats off to WPATH because they have convinced the American mental health professionals, including their organisations, that science has already delivered the verdict that this is the best treatment and young mental health professionals are coming out of graduate schools being taught that the only thing to do for these kids is to transition them and to affirm," said Levine.