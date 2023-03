© Juan Carlos Casado



The Minor Planet Center (MPC) has given an official name to the comet, which is already being called the main comet of 2024. It received the designation C/2023 A3 ().C/2023 A3, the ATLAS automated telescope located in South Africa took independent images of the object. The analysis carried out by astronomers showed that it was a comet. C/2023 A3At the moment, C/2023 A3 isDespite the fact that there is still a year and a half left before the visit of C/2023 A3, many astronomers are already saying that it can give earthlings a beautiful celestial show. This forecast is based on the following facts. Firstly, C/2023 A3. This means that the comet must contain large reserves of intact volatiles.Secondly, all available data suggests that C/2023 A3 is a large object. Of course,. Thirdly, many long-period comets tend to collapse during the perihelion passage. However, C/2023 A3 will pass at a relatively safe distance from the Sun and has a good chance of surviving the approach.According to the current MPC forecast, the maximum brightness of C/2023 A3 in the terrestrial sky, and a hundred times brighter than the recent comet ZTF . According to preliminary calculations, the best conditions for observing the comet will be in the Northern Hemisphere in the period. At the same time, there are also more optimistic brightness forecasts, according to which the apparent magnitude of C/2022 E3 will be -1, which is comparable to the brightness of Sirius.Of course, so far we are talking only about preliminary estimates., and when their visit ended in disappointment. But in any case, it is obvious that in the near future C/2023 A3 will be in the spotlight and we will often hear its mention in the news.