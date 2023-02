The table is laid

Disaster capitalism

The collective West, increasingly becoming more directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, has been vague about the objectives of its participation in the war and has repeatedly contradicted itself on the nature and number of weapons to be sent to Ukraine. From another standpoint, however, it has maintained clarity and constancy over time:in which workers have no guardianship or protection.It cannot be said that the Western powers - the USA, NATO and the EU - have maintained a linear, unequivocal and steady standpoint on the management of the conflict in Ukraine, if not a vocal partisan support for one of the parties involved (the), the demonisation of the Russian Federation and a disdainful rejection of theWhile French president Macron, a week after the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine stated, "we are not at war against Russia",the German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock declared in front of the EU parliamentarians "we are fighting a war against Russia." On the other hand, if at the beginning of the Russian military operations Biden pledged to avoid a direct conflict between the US and Russia, US intelligence officials have recently revealedNot to talk about the escalation in arms shipments to Ukraine by Western countries -, which at the beginning of the conflict reluctantly announced that it would, then, amid the indignation expressed by various allied countries and subjected to ever stronger pressure, after less than a year announced, no less. Thus, in a few months,. Which amounts toJust a few years have passed - but it feels like centuries - since, on 7 May 2015, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier solemnly celebrated in Volgograd the 70th anniversary of the end of WW2. "Here in Stalingrad, these people brought about the first decisive turnaround in the war. Here in Stalingrad, these people began Europe's liberation from Nazi dictatorship. In doing so, they made immeasurable sacrifices. As a German, I bow before these victims in sorrow. And I ask for forgiveness for the infinite suffering that Germans inflicted on others in the name of Germany, here in this city, all over Russia, in the parts of the then Soviet Union that are now Ukraine and Belarus, and all over Europe...".No one has described such escalation better than former Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov as of October last year. "When I was in D.C. in November, before the invasion, and asked for Stingers, they told me it was impossible. Now it's possible. When I asked for 155mm guns, the answer was no. HIMARS, no. HARM, no. Now all of that is a yes. Therefore, I'm certain that tomorrow there will be tanks and ATACMS and F-16s."Along with the nature of the arms being supplied,, at least the stated ones. We started, so it seems, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion, then we began talking about a "Ukrainian victory" to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia that would leave it "weakened", with the fall of the Putin government. We have now reached the point that a former Polish foreign minister, currently a MEP, organised a meeting in the European Parliament(i.e., the dissolution of the Russian Federation).On the other hand, it isthat a plan to dismantle the Russian Federation has been openly talked of, under the guise of an improbable anti-imperialist struggle - see for example a conference organised on June 23, 2022 in Washington by the CSCE, a US government agency otherwise known as the Helsinki Commission. If anything, such initiativesWhereas the trajectory of Western military involvement in the Ukraine conflict has apparently been confused and cobbled together,4-5 July 2022, Lugano: Ukraine Recovery Conference.Representatives of Western governments and corporations (US, EU, UK, Japan and South Korea) met in Switzerland, with calls for cutting labour laws , "opening markets", lowering tariffs, deregulating industries and "selling state-owned enterprises to private investors". The URC (Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine) was not a novel initiative, but a continuation of the "Conference on the Reform of Ukraine"(URC) started in 2017., i.e., to urge "strengthening market economy", "September 6, 2022: Volodymyr Zelensky virtuallyby symbolically ringing the bell via video streaming.On the same day he had an editorial in the Wall Street Journal in which. Zelensky invited foreign companies to comeJanuary 23, 2023: Zelensky delivers a video speech to the US National Association of State Chambers of Commerce meeting at Boca Raton, Florida, entitled After the War, American Business Can Become a Locomotive of Global Economic Growth.A transcript of the speech is published on the institutional website of the Ukrainian presidency: "And - when we'll be able to end this war by throwing out the occupiers - in the same manner together we'll be able to start the difficult work of rebuilding Ukraine - our cities, our economy, our infrastructure. It is already clear that this will be the largest economic project of our time in Europe. It is obvious that American business can become the locomotive that will once again push forward global economic growth.We have already managed to attract attention and have cooperation with such giants of the international financial and investment world such as. Such American brands as Starlink or Westinghouse have already become part of our, Ukrainian, way... And everyone can become a great business by working with Ukraine. In all sectors -."As to now, no one is able to predict what will remain of Ukraine at the end of the war,Ukraine was already the poorest country in Europe and if, like all the others in the former Soviet Union, it suffered from the brutal shock therapy* that had turned them into market economies,. And there are still some state-owned assets in Ukraine to appeal to Western corporations. Last August Zelensky effectivelyand union representation for the majority of Ukrainian workers, thusAs economist Michael Hudson argues,. And of course, the invitation to exploit the country's riches is being extended to investors on the New York Stock Exchange. "Come on in and join the party! Someone's loss is turned into somebody else's gain. And that's what happens in a class war. It's a zero-sum game. There is no attempt at all to raise living standards."Class war has long been declared on the lower classes, suffice it to recall what French President Macron said last August: "What we are currently living through is a kind of major tipping point or a great upheaval...we are living the end of what could have seemed an era of abundance..."Professor Michael Hudson comments: "When he said the 'end of abundance',. And the end of the abundance for the 90%. They're making huge, huge gains in all of this... Austerity for the population means we're now going to put the class war in business here...It's lower wages, enabling higher profit opportunities for the companies. It's going to be the end of abundance for wage earners, but it'll be a bonanza for the monopoly owners and for the banks."It is class warfare in Europe and the USA, but in Ukraine it is simultaneously a vicious,* the so-called shock therapy was inaugurated in Pinochet's Chile, then it was implemented in Russia and in the other USSR countries after the end of the Soviet Union to turn them into market economies. Prices were liberalised while eliminating any social guarantees for citizens, causing an increase in excess mortality and a decrease in life expectancy, together with growing economic inequality, corruption and poverty.Sources: Branko Marcetic in Responsible Statecraft, 23 Jan 2023 The dissolution of the Russian Federation is far less dangerous than leaving it ruled by criminals , Anna Fotyga, 27 Jan 2023 German tanks in the Ukraine. 