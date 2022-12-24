The West's "Empire of Lies" is powerless against truth and justice. Russia will continue to bring its position to the whole world. Our position is honest and open, and more and more people hear, understand and share it. ~ Vladimir Putin (source)
Vladimir Putin was not afraid to enter into a fierce geopolitical and military battle with the Empire of Lies. The whole world perceives the Ukrainian war in this way. They have been encroaching right up to the borders of Russia. It is not surprising that the Russian president is pushing back, but that does not mean he is threatening European or world stability or peace.
Recently, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that "the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give time to Ukraine. It also used this time to become stronger as can be seen today. The Ukraine of 2014-2015 is not the modern Ukraine," Referring to Merkel's comments, Putin said, "It was absolutely unexpected for me. It's disappointing ... Trust almost dropped to zero." This only shows, he went on to say, "that launching the SMO [Special Military Operation] was the right decision".
Zelensky, a week before the war was launched, threatened to tear up the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, allowing Ukraine to develop nuclear weapons. That announcement was probably still ringing in Putin's ears when he started the SMO.
"Now, as to whether issues could be resolved through force and whether you can use force and stay on the side of good; would you like to say that 'good' forces should be helpless or defenceless? 'Good' should not be defenceless. 'Good' should be able to defend itself and that is our position." ~ Vladimir Putin, Press Conference, Feb. 22, 2022Back in March, more than 40,000 Syrians registered to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, how many, if any, actually got permission to join the SMO is unknown. But Syria was undoubtedly saved by Russia in 2015-17 when it played a key role in defeating the CIA's proxy jihadist horde. Or as one Syrian reported; "Russian soldiers gave their blood for Syrian soil, and now it is time [for the Syrians] to help the brotherly [Russians]."
You could say that this is how Putin's Russia naturally acts and builds relationships. To help out those in need and countries whose ask for it. Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had the following to say about this: If Moscow asks, Syrians will fight with Russia in Ukraine.
"Western nations bear responsibility for the chaos and bloodshed," accusing them of using "dirty methods to support terrorists in Syria and Nazis in Ukraine." A valid point.
While the Empire is creating chaos, Russia is trying to put out the fire. We must ask ourselves who is taking a stand for humanity and who advocated and practices domination and destruction.
END OF UNIPOLARITY
''Attempts to create a unipolar world have acquired an absolutely ugly configuration in recent times and they are absolutely unacceptable for the overwhelming majority of states on this planet'' ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)
''The West is ready to cross every line to preserve the neo-colonial system which allows it to live off the world, to plunder it thanks to the domination of the dollar and technology, to collect an actual tribute from humanity, to extract its primary source of unearned prosperity, the rent paid to the hegemon. The preservation of this annuity is their main, real and absolutely self-serving motivation. This is why total de-sovereignisation is in their interest. This explains their aggression towards independent states, traditional values and authentic cultures, their attempts to undermine international and integration processes, new global currencies and technological development centres they cannot control. It is critically important for them to force all countries to surrender their sovereignty to the United States.The Russian president has an alternative future in sight, in which nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player and all nations are equal and sovereign.
In certain countries, the ruling elites voluntarily agree to do this, voluntarily agree to become vassals; others are bribed or intimidated. And if this does not work, they destroy entire states, leaving behind humanitarian disasters, devastation, ruins, millions of wrecked and mangled human lives, terrorist enclaves, social disaster zones, protectorates, colonies and semi-colonies. They don't care. All they care about is their own benefit.[...]
[...]I want to underscore again that their insatiability and determination to preserve their unfettered dominance are the real causes of the hybrid war that the collective West is waging against Russia. They do not want us to be free; they want us to be a colony. They do not want equal cooperation; they want to loot. They do not want to see us a free society, but a mass of soulless slaves.'' ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)
Around this strengthened leadership, Russia is building new geopolitical configurations and balances of power in various regions of the world - from Central Europe, Transcaucasia to West and Central Africa. Over a dozen countries have now applied to join BRICS, including Saudi-Arabia, Algeria, Iran and Argentina. A new reality is taking shape: the uni-polar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multi-polar world is being born.
exploring establishing a new reserve currency. Another interesting development around one of the counter-sanctions employed by Russia is that the Russian central bank has pegged the Ruble to gold. This is the same threat made by Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi just before they were 'taken out', but Russia has the power to actually implement the measure.
Russia's foreign minister, Lavrov said: ''There won't be one single ruler in this new reality. All key states with a decisive influence on the world economy and politics will have to come to terms which will ensure the observance of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including the main one - the sovereign equality of states.''
China's president Xi expressed readiness to assist Russia in matters of security: "In the face of the tremendous changes of our time on a global scale, we stand ready with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible global power and play a leadership role to put such a rapidly changing world on a path of sustainable and positive development."
We jointly advocate the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN, rather than on some rules that someone has invented and is trying to impose on others without even explaining what it is. ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)Imagine BRICS+ sanctioning the US Government every time they break the multi-polar order rules. The multi-polar world Russia is trying to build means a post-Imperialist globe.
During this year's WEF (World Economic Forum) meeting at Davos, George Soros stated: "The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible". Recently, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said: ''If we lose in Ukraine, the world order we created 80 years ago will crumble''. - They know the fate of their Empire is being decided in this war.
The US elite refuse to accept a multi polar world order for the benefit of all, and would rather risk everything to maintain their faltering dominance.
But I'll tell you what the problem is, as a former citizen of the Soviet Union. The problem of empires is that they imagine themselves to be so powerful that they can allow themselves small miscalculations and errors. Some they'll bribe, some they'll scare, some they'll make a deal with, some they'll give glass beads, some they'll frighten with warships — and this will fix problems. But the number of problems continues to grow. There comes a moment when they can no longer cope with them. The United States are making sure-footed strides directly along the path of the Soviet Union. ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)The US Empire is having a mental breakdown. Blowing up energy pipelines of their supposed EU allies, preventing sovereign countries from meeting up with Russian officials, pressuring Turkey on which payment systems their banks can use, cope-sanctioning Algeria for buying Russian weapons.
Short on 'soft power', the only thing it has left on its downward trajectory, and by which it can get attention, is explicit threats of violence or other punitive measures.
SATANIC TAKEOVER
''Let me repeat that the dictatorship of the Western elites targets all societies, including the citizens of Western countries themselves. This is a challenge to all. This complete renunciation of what it means to be human, the overthrow of faith and traditional values, and the suppression of freedom are coming to resemble a "religion in reverse" - pure Satanism. Exposing false messiahs, Jesus Christ said in the Sermon on the Mount: "By their fruits ye shall know them." These poisonous fruits are already obvious to people, and not only in our country but also in all countries, including many people in the West itself.'' ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)
The current global confrontation is also taking place in the spiritual/religious arealm. Russia is at war with an anti-religious Western civilization that is itself at war with God and attempting to overthrow the very foundations of spiritual and moral values: God, the Church, the family, gender, man. The anti-Christian Western "woke" elites are bent on the destruction of Christian Russia, a war against the last Christian bastion.
Putin is unapologetic about Russia's determination to defend Christian values and maintained that it is very important to defend Christianity against the corroding influence of Antichrist-type ideas that are causing people to lose their human dignity.
[...]Many Western states have taken the way where they deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural and even gender identities are being denied or relativized.[...]A psychopathic elite is bent on recreating humanity in their own deviant image, with one of their goals evidently being to normalize Pedophilia, making Putin's struggle a veritable holy war of good against evil.
[...]Western elites have created a culture of "excessive, exaggerated political correctness" that is so destructive it will lead to the downfall of Western civilization if it is not arrested. The excesses and exaggerations of political correctness in these countries indeed leads to serious consideration for the legitimization of parties that promote the propaganda of pedophilia.[...]
[...] There is no distinction as to sex and gender. This leads to moral confusion and a breakdown of society. It is damaging to the history of peoples and leads them astray.[...]
[...]The people in many European states are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are indeed frightened to speak about them. Christian holidays and celebrations are abolished or 'neutrally' renamed, as if one were ashamed of those Christian holidays. With this method, one hides away the deeper moral values of these celebrations. And these countries try to force this model onto other countries, globally. I am deeply convinced that this is a direct way to the degradation and primitivization of culture. ~ Vladimir Putin (Source)
FINISHING THE FIGHT
Putin's Russia has the status of the undisputed leader of the "alternative" world, capable, and more importantly, ready to use force where it considers it fundamental and important for its own survival and that of basic human rights.
Metaphorically-speaking, the world is one big schoolyard with a single, big, bad bully. Until now, the majority stood with the bully, either out of fear, cowardice or because they are sadists themselves. Only a few stood against him, but they were largely powerless to change the status quo. Now a newcomer has arrived who has not just stood up to the bully, but given him a black eye. The bully knows he can't take on this newcomer in a fair fight, so he calls on his followers to denounce the newcomer and banish him. Slowly but surely however, more and more of the bully's "allies" are starting to figure out that the bully is scared and weak, and will not defend them should the newcomer also take aim at them over their immoral and spineless behavior. One by one, they begin to rethink their positions.
This simplified explanation of world affairs is not to far off the mark, considering that Putin, according to a former classmate of his, stood up against bullies in the schoolyard. To this day, he is simply acting on his nature.
Is his fight against the psychopathic oligarchy just beginning? Their Imperial menace poses a very serious threat to every sovereign country (there aren't many left). Will Russia fall or will it become the beacon of the new Free World? The coming months/years will undoubtedly make the answr to that question clear for all to see.
