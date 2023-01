© Euronews Next screenshot



European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová warned that Twitter must follow European standards on speech or pay the price.Jourová, the European Commission's Vice President for Values and Transparency, told Euronews Next that Twitter may face penalties for enabling free speech in violation of European Union regulations. "The time of the Wild West is over," she said."We will have the Digital Services Act [DSA]. We will have the Code of Practice as a part of this legislation," Jourová said. "So, after Mr. Musk took over Twitter with his 'freedom of speech absolutism' - we are the protectors of freedom of speech as well. But at the same time, we cannot accept, for instance, illegal content online and so on. So,New European legislation could fine tech companies for allowing freedom of speech to go unchecked.Euronews reported."Under the new regulatory framework, which aims to protect the rights of online users and remove illegal content or disinformation,if found to violate the rules by EU regulators."We had some 'gentlemen's agreements,' like the Code of Conduct against Hate Speech, which was very important in 2016 when we saw an extreme rise of hatred online targeted to concrete people or groups of citizens," she said, according to Euronews. "So, I always like to combine decent communication and discussion, and testing how far they can go under the framework of some sort of social responsibility."Jourová previously made headlines on Tuesday when she suggested that America will soon have "hate speech" laws of its own."I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law, we need the platforms to simply work with the language and to identify such cases."