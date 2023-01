© Substack

The Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, posted a statement to his Telegram account calling for an international military tribunal Here is Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, weighing in on duplicity.Merkel and Hollande conspired to undermine the 2015 Minsk agreement The peace deal was ignored in order to build up Ukraine's nazified military and make way for NATO and its missiles and tanks to be placed on Russia's doorstep.In the West, this plot to start a world war barely made the news.I'm not surprised. Here in America, the loud, persistent, and manipulative lies of the state insist Ukraine is winning the war, which is obviously untrue.Information contrary to Big Lies cranked out on a daily basis by the USG and its script-reading media will be ignored. Reality is at odds with the war narrative.More than ever, the words of George Orwell are prescient.In his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell wrote, "War is Peace" and "Ignorance is Strength."Volodin will be ignored. His demand for justice will not be honored, let alone acknowledged by the USG and its dissembling corporate propaganda appendage masquerading as a "free press."