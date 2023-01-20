Puppet Masters
Russia demands tribunal for Merkel and Hollande
Substack
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 17:08 UTC
calling for an international military tribunal of Angela Merkel and François Hollande.
"Such confessions made by the representative of the Kyiv regime and former leaders of Germany and France should be used as an evidence base for an international military tribunal," Volodin said.
Here is Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, weighing in on duplicity.
Merkel and Hollande conspired to undermine the 2015 Minsk agreement. France and Germany deceptively agreed to the Minsk deal that would have halted the persecution and murder of ethnic Russians in Donbas, and also require Ukrainian neutrality.
Merkel and Hollande conspired with the USG and NATO to exploit the agreement. The peace deal was ignored in order to build up Ukraine's nazified military and make way for NATO and its missiles and tanks to be placed on Russia's doorstep.
In the West, this plot to start a world war barely made the news.
I'm not surprised. Here in America, the loud, persistent, and manipulative lies of the state insist Ukraine is winning the war, which is obviously untrue.
Information contrary to Big Lies cranked out on a daily basis by the USG and its script-reading media will be ignored. Reality is at odds with the war narrative.
More than ever, the words of George Orwell are prescient.
In his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell wrote, "War is Peace" and "Ignorance is Strength." Both are applicable when sociopaths such as Merkel and Hollande are allowed to subvert peace and encourage ethnic-inspired animus, cruelty, sadism, torture, rape, and mass murder.
Volodin will be ignored. His demand for justice will not be honored, let alone acknowledged by the USG and its dissembling corporate propaganda appendage masquerading as a "free press."
Merkel revealed the truth about the betrayal of Minsk. She will not be held to account, as most western "leaders" are above the law, even if a violation of the law results in the murder of countless innocent victims.