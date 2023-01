Firefighters say Dem-sponsored bill will put the public at risk.Connecticut Democrats are working to lower the physical fitness requirements for female firefighters, saying that less onerous standards will make fire departments "more diverse.""A citizen in need of rescue doesn't care if a firefighter is white, black, Hispanic, male, or female," said Frank Ricci, a retired firefighter who served as the president of the New Haven firefighters union. "They care that they can do the job.Unlike in the military, where uniforms and equipment vary by gender, all firefighters wear the same gear, which weighs at least 59 pounds — 9 more than the vest used for the physical assessment. That's not including the weight of ladders, hoses, or other firemen, who must sometimes carry incapacitated colleagues on their shoulders. While a few pieces of protective gear now come tailored for women, most of the essential tools do not."They don't make lighter saws or ladders," DiNapoli said. "When I was there, they didn't even make female-sized boots."The law, she added, is "absolutely insane.The bill has been referred to the state legislature's "committee on public safety," which has not yet scheduled hearings on the law. Neither the bill's sponsors nor Connecticut governor Ned Lamont responded to requests for comment.Beyond putting lives at risk, critics say the law will exacerbate the suspicion, common among male firefighters, that women simply aren't up for the job. Fire departments have always been an "old boys club," DiNapoli said, and around 91 percent of firefighters are men. In this testosterone-fueled environment, sex-blind tests often serve as a stopgap against stereotypes, providing an objective assurance of physical competence."It's already tough for women in the fire service, because you constantly have to prove your worth," a retired female firefighter from Chicago said. "How are you going to prove yourself if you don't take the same test as the men?"This is not the first culture war between firefighters and government officials in Connecticut, where fire stations have been ground zero for diversity-related feuds.Ricci, the former union president, who would have been promoted based on his results, sued the department, arguing that he and other non-black firefighters had been denied professional opportunities because of their race. The Supreme Court agreed, ruling 5-4 that New Haven had violated anti-discrimination law.Fire departments have nonetheless faced pressure to axe both written and physical tests — especially when women do poorly on them. In 2011, the Chicago Fire Department was hit with a class action lawsuit over its physical abilities test, which was even more difficult than the Candidate Physical Ability Test used in Connecticut and other states."A lot of men ridiculed those women," recalled the Chicago firefighter, who had passed the original test.Though some fire service tests have been struck down on disparate impact grounds, the Candidate Physical Ability Test is not one of them. Developed and validated by the International Association of Firefighters, it has survived multiple discrimination lawsuits, mostly from women, and has received the blessing of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency that enforces civil rights laws in the workplace.