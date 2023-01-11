© Amanuel Sileshi/AFP



"Today, our world, our times and history are changing in ways like never before. The collective rise of developing countries is irreversible. China and Africa should "oppose hegemony, bullying, highhandedness and racial discrimination, and jointly safeguard true multilateralism and promote greater democracy in international relations.



"Beijing's policy is based on the principles of 'sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests'.



"China makes no empty promises, still less presses others against their own will. When it is handed over to our African friends, the Africa CDC headquarters will be wholly run and managed by the AU without any interference from China."

Beijing wants the continent to be a stage for international cooperation, not great power rivalry.Promoting Beijing's investment in African development and modernization during his first foreign trip,said on Wednesday thaton Wednesday, opening the new headquarters of the African Center for Disease Control (CDC), built by Chinese engineers. While in Addis Ababa, he met with the Ethiopian leadership and visited the African Union headquarters. He is scheduled to visit Egypt, Angola, Benin, and Gabon before returning to China.Qin said at a press conference with AU Commission chair Moussa Faki.Qin, the former Chinese ambassador to the US, became foreign minister last month. He continued the tradition of traveling to Africa as the first foreign destination in the new year, which he noted has been going on for 33 years without interruptions.Speaking at the opening of the Africa CDC, he outlined Beijing's vision for relations with Africa, saying the two will always have a shared future "no matter how the international environment changes."The US and its European allies - many of whom used to be colonial powers in Africa - have long accused China of practicing "debt trap" diplomacy. After the meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, Qin announced that China would be writing off a portion of Addis Ababa's debt.Ethiopia has borrowed almost $14 billion from China since 2000, and has sought relief since 2021, citing the devastation caused by the conflict in Tigray.