Beijing will write off all interest-free loans advanced to African countries that are due this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Wednesday.to Africa to aid in the coronavirus fight, Xi said in speaking at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against the Covid-19 Pandemic, which was conducted by video link.He said thatIn April, the group of 20 richest nations (G20) agreed to suspend debt payments until the end of the year for the world's poorest countries. Last week, Beijing said it would delay loan repayments for 77 low-income countries, including those in Africa, as part of the G20 programme.Speaking at the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the chair of the 55-member African Union, said the continent had an urgent need for medical supplies, ventilators and testing equipment as well as new facilities for isolation and quarantine.The coronavirus-fueled economic slump has pushed some African countries into recession.Africa has recorded more than 259,000 Covid-19 cases - the number has more than doubled in the past three weeks - and over 7,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts warn that, cases needing hospital admission could rise and overwhelm health care systems., World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.He said the support would be managed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with its counterpart in China. China Exim Bank held a 4 per cent share in Afreximbank as of December 31. Ramaphosa also said there is now a formal marketplace to enable African governments to access critical supplies from China.Xi replied that Beijing would continue to provide medical equipment and other assistance to African countries.He also pledged to avail Africa of any successful Covid-19 vaccine as a priority. "China is committed to taking the lead in benefiting African countries after the research and development of the new crown vaccine is completed and put into use," he said.Observers say that. In 2018, China cancelled US$78 million owed by Cameroon; Botswana's US$7.2 million; and US$10.6 million owed by Lesotho. The previous year it cancelled US$160 million owed by Sudan. Last year, it restructured debt owed by Congo-Brazzaville, helping the country unlock US$449 million in additional loans from the International Monetary Fund.The London-based Jubilee Debt Campaign, which is pushing for loans to the poorest countries to be cancelled, estimates that