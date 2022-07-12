Puppet Masters
African states private debt is three times that owed to China
Reuters
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 12:00 UTC
Chinese public and private lenders accounted for 12 per cent of the continent's $696 billion external debts in 2020, while 35 per cent was owed to other private creditors, according to an analysis of World Bank data by Debt Justice, a campaign group.
China's lending to emerging economies has come more into focus as some countries have got into debt trouble and Western officials have called on China to speed up restructurings. But bondholders and oil traders have also come in for criticism.
"China took part in the G20's debt-suspension scheme during the pandemic, private lenders did not," Tim Jones, the head of policy at Debt Justice, a British charity that campaigns against "poverty caused by unjust debt", said by email.
"There can be no effective debt solution without the involvement of private lenders," Jones said.
The average interest rate on debt payments owed to China in 2021 was 2.7 per cent, compared to 5 per cent on non-Chinese private debt, according to Debt Justice calculations based on World Bank figures.
It noted that there were big differences between the 24 African countries that spend more than 15 per cent of government revenue servicing debt.
Six countries - Angola, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Zambia - sent over a third of debt payments to Chinese lenders in 2021, while other private creditors accounted for over 33 per cent of payments in 12 countries.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- African states private debt is three times that owed to China
- US activities in Ukraine are a smoke screen for criminal bioweapons research
- Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, deals already closing - Foreign Minister
- Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay healthcare workers
- Biden falsely claims US troops aren't engaged in combat in the Middle East
- Bio-security state: Big Pharma's complete takeover of FDA
- The great merger - the rise of oligarchical politics
- Liz Truss joins race to replace Boris Johnson, vows to help defeat Russia
- Cassidy Hutchinson in 'hiding' with security after testifying before committee
- Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most
- American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they just boarded after 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off duty
- Starbucks to close 16 US stores due to crime, rampant drug use
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- James Webb Space Telescope: Stunning new images released by NASA after first color photo unveiled at White House
- NASA mission to study electrical currents in Earth's upper atmosphere
- Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident in Saskatchewan
- Lightning strike kills 3 children, 4 others seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Heavy rainfall and floods in Gujarat, India affect over 1 million - up to 21 inches of rain in 24 hours
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing
- FBI confidential human source INFILTRATED Proud Boys, ran FBI operation on J-6, reported PBs were INNOCENT
- African states private debt is three times that owed to China
- US activities in Ukraine are a smoke screen for criminal bioweapons research
- Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, deals already closing - Foreign Minister
- Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay healthcare workers
- Biden falsely claims US troops aren't engaged in combat in the Middle East
- Bio-security state: Big Pharma's complete takeover of FDA
- The great merger - the rise of oligarchical politics
- Liz Truss joins race to replace Boris Johnson, vows to help defeat Russia
- Cassidy Hutchinson in 'hiding' with security after testifying before committee
- FBI confidential human source INFILTRATED Proud Boys, ran FBI operation on J-6, reported PBs were INNOCENT
- Church of England refuses to define the word 'woman'
- The ´Rape Russia´ plan backfires
- Tory MP Jamie Wallis banned from driving for failing to stop after crash and abandoning car, all while dressed as a woman
- Interview: "Restoring Ukraine's status as a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear state"
- Lithuania expands restrictions on Kaliningrad despite Russian warning
- The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
- Predetermined algorithms source of widespread election fraud in Arizona
- Breach of diplomacy: Extraordinary argument between Macron and Putin four days before war reveals Kremlin's fury
- Russia calls out American goal in arming Ukraine
- Green Communism: "... eradicate the energy privilege of rich countries"
- Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most
- American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they just boarded after 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off duty
- Starbucks to close 16 US stores due to crime, rampant drug use
- South Africa bar shootings: Four killed in KwaZulu-Natal on same night as 15 die in Soweto
- John McEnroe says it's "ridiculous" that the US won't let Novak Djokovic play in the US Open because he's unvaccinated
- Dutch farmers form 'freedom convoys' to protest government's strict environmental rules
- Best of the Web: Highland Park gunman admitted to firing on parade crowd and contemplated attack in Madison, Wisconsin, officials say
- 'Do not transition your kids': California teen tells her heartbreaking story in support of DeSantis plan
- Ukraine: The civilians of Donetsk city are remorselessly shelled & killed while the West looks away
- We're "losing the fight against monkeypox"... apparently
- Huge fires burn through crop fields in both north and south England
- Russian gas supplies to Spain double in June, Algerian supplies drop after diplomatic spat
- Germany plans winter 'heat islands' for freezing citizens amidst looming gas shortage
- Best of the Web: Uvalde mayor says he fears a cover-up of investigation into school massacre and calls on Texas Gov. Abbott to intervene
- On the infestation of small-souled bugmen
- Ben & Jerry's sues parent company, says West Bank sales undermine its 'social integrity'
- Macau shuts all casinos in bid to contain worsening Covid outbreak
- America has been flirting with Leftist disaster - It's time to stop compromising
- Russia offers fast-track citizenship to all Ukrainians
- Twitter vs. Musk -- who is lying in battle over social media company's future?
- The seeds of the split: How Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
- Flashback: The day I understood the 'good German'
- Giant predatory dinosaur discovered with tiny arms, but it's not related to T. rex
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato and Kim Jong-Un Walk Into a Bar: Talking Timeaus and the Bible with Russell Gmirkin
- Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain
- First ever prayer beads from medieval Britain discovered at Lindisfarne
- Archaeologists carry out first dig at tomb linked to King Arthur
- Ice age migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbekli tepe, genetic analysis & archeological evidence reveals
- Flashback: From the CIA Archives: The US was preparing an anti-Soviet operation in Ukraine back in 1957
- How abortion became a divisive issue in US politics
- Britain's earliest humans made Canterbury home, 600,000-year-old finds reveal
- New book offers a vivid insider account of how Cold War Soviet and American efforts to ditch their nukes played out
- World's deepest shipwreck found in the Philippines
- Mummified baby woolly mammoth found in Yukon
- Not worth your sympathy: The story of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- Important Gallo-Roman worship complex discovered near Rennes, France
- Rise of Islam followed extreme drought of sixth century
- New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
- Ancient women's teeth may reveal origins of 14-century Black Death
- James Webb Space Telescope: Stunning new images released by NASA after first color photo unveiled at White House
- NASA mission to study electrical currents in Earth's upper atmosphere
- 42-foot tsunami would hit Seattle in minutes after quake, study finds
- Major step forward in fabricating an artificial heart, fit for a human
- 14-hour geomagnetic storm sparks spectacular aurora display
- 8,000 kilometers per second: Star with the shortest orbital period around black hole discovered
- Scientists discover how first quasars in universe formed
- Comet heading towards Earth may strike moon!
- Physicists see electron whirlpools for the first time
- Depths of North Atlantic ocean once as warm as the Mediterranean
- Censored papers that refute the big bang hypothesis
- Camera captures giant rare deep-sea fish in Pacific
- German physicists detect a new type of molecular bond
- Dissolving implantable device relieves pain without drugs
- Camero-Tech launches Xaver™ 1000 - the new generation of 3D 'See through Walls' systems
- Tenoumer crater, Mauritania
- Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle's magnetism
- Two new comets C/2022 J1 & C/2022 L1
- 'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon baffles NASA scientists
- Flashback: 110 years on since the Tunguska event, we're still no more prepared for cometary impact
- Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident in Saskatchewan
- Lightning strike kills 3 children, 4 others seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Heavy rainfall and floods in Gujarat, India affect over 1 million - up to 21 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Toddler killed by dog bite in New Orleans
- Severe hailstorm hits Mantova, Italy
- Impressive hailstorm slams east Argentina
- Snowstorm leaves hundreds stranded in Chile, Argentina - snow a meter deep on roads
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu
- State agency says over half of Poland at serious risk of drought amid heatwave
- Dozens injured in Portugal wildfires as heatwave set to intensify
- Village severely flooded following heavy rains in Sakha Republic, Russia
- Four rescued, two missing as flood sweeps away cars in Lagos, Nigeria
- Avalanche in Tian Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan filmed hurtling towards British tourists
- This week in volcano news: Fuego erupts, warning on Kanlaon
- Hurricane Bonnie's long record-breaking voyage comes to an end
- Heavy snowfall reaches the roofs of houses in city of Caviahue, Argentina on July 7
- Huge crop losses expected as Italy endures prolonged heatwave
- Russia's Ebeko volcano sends smoke and ash into the skies
- Leopard mauls boy to death and drags him half a mile in Kashmir, India
- Bear and man kill each other after clash in rural Turkey
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on July 7
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball explodes over Argentina on July 7
- Daytime meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 7
- Meteor fireball blazes through Japan's night sky on June 29
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and others states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 30)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on June 29
- Meteor fireball streaks across Santa Catarina sky at more than 50,000 km/h in Brazil on June 28
- Meteor fireball over England on June 26
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing
- Missouri swimmer infected with rare brain-eating amoeba, first case ever discovered in Iowa
- Chile: Higher Vaccination Rate Than UK, Large Spike in Excess Mortality
- Cold or hot shower before bed: Which is better for sleep?
- Excess mortality in Sweden and Denmark the same during pandemic despite Sweden refusing lockdown
- More than 1.3 million adverse events following COVID vaccines reported to VAERS, CDC data show
- Best of the Web: Are COVID-19 shot trial results rigged? An analysis
- Uruguay halts COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 13, judge demands government officials turn over Pfizer contracts
- More vaccines, more infections: Scotland has 50% higher infection rate than England despite being more highly vaccinated, data show
- We can't trust the renewed 'polio vaccination' push. Here's why.
- What happened in Lithuania?
- TWICE as many vaccine deaths as covid deaths in US households, poll finds
- 'Multi-demic' of viruses striking people in Australia, second country to sound the alarm
- FDA official: "We will not require clinical trial data to authorize redesigned COVID boosters"
- Hospitals bring back masks and social distancing as Covid admissions surge - but TWO THIRDS are in hospital for something else
- What you eat first during meals can lower glucose by 40%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: In The News: Vaccines, Vaccines and More Vaccines
- Covid vaccine safety update
- Pessimism: UK Imperial Professor of Immunology says "there's no herd immunity and Covid is still wreaking havoc"
- Did vaccines really save 500,000 lives in the UK?
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
Netherlands farmers protest
Quote of the Day
A lie cannot live.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Maybe something like - multiple close lightening strikes spook cattle into flight (maybe even stampede style?). Cattle wind up lining the fence,...
A couple of centuries ago, it was the men who wore make up, wigs, bright, fancy clothes and jewellery but i bet back then if a man said "call me a...
Yeah Right, US aid going to the Nazi Zionist not the Ukraine people !...... What other BullShit is the US going to tell us now, how about...
"It is a scientific and biblical truth. How can you trust someone who cannot speak the truth about such basic facts?" just like how the so called...
Just remember the completely embarrassing presser she did after meeting Lavrov.
Comment: See also: Lockdown pushes Sri Lanka to brink of bankruptcy, situation made worse by foreign debt burden