madmen

"There is this element of—who would be."On December 16, I spoke with Senator Richard Black about Ukraine's long war against the civilians of the Donbass, Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine, and the Western warmongers behind it all and their drive for endless war.Senator Black has had an extensive military, legal and political career, serving in the US marines, and after obtaining his law degree, serving in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps and head of the Army's Criminal Law Division in the Pentagon. He served eight years in the Virginia State Senate.He is one of the few sane American voicesFollow him at:http://www.senatorblack.com/