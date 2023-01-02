© Sputnik



"As a result of a strike by four missiles with high-explosive warheads on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed."

Moscow confirmed on Monday. The bombardment hit a temporary housing area used by the Russian forces in Donbass.The facility in the city of Makeyevka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic wasthe Defense ministry said. Two projectiles were intercepted by air defenses, but four made it through, the statement added.Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, during a briefing, said:All necessary assistance and support will be provided to the families of the fallen troops, the ministry assured.The strike was earlier reported by the Donetsk People's Republic's Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov, who said the missiles targeted the building of a vocational school where the troops were stationed.he added.