"It may sound paradoxical, but military support for Ukraine is the quickest way to peace."

Jens Stoltenberg has told German media thatNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Western military aid to Ukraine is what is needed to bring peace to the Eastern European country in the shortest time possible.In an interview with German news outlet DPA, parts of which were published on Friday, Stoltenberg said:The Western military bloc's chief claimed that for the conflict to end,. It is only then that the Kremlin would be ready to negotiate a settlement.On Thursday,that envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.Lavrov told reporters that Moscow will "not talk to anyone" under the conditions previously proposed by Ukrainian president.He stressed, however, that the Kremlin has not refused in principle to engage in negotiations with Ukraine, adding that Kiev must first recognize the new reality on the ground.He argued that "every country has the right to defend itself," insisting that the attacks were justified.When asked whether Ukraine should be given intermediate-range ballistic missiles, Stoltenberg revealed that individual NATO member states and Ukraine are engaged in dialogue regarding specific systems, which he declined to name. He also pointed out thatOn Thursday night,Russia insists that Western weapon deliveries only serve to prolong the conflict, warning Ukraine's backers that these shipments could potentially result in an all-out military confrontation between Russia and NATO.