Sudden deaths explode in Germany after vaccine rollout, new insurance data shows
The Daily Sceptic
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 21:28 UTC
The number of sudden deaths more than doubled since the vaccine was introduced at the end of 2020, jumping from about 6,000 per quarter to 14,000 currently. The difference, 8,000, means more than 80 people each day are dying suddenly and mysteriously, according to a report on the No Tricks Zone website.
The data based on the insurance records of 72 million Germans come from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), which German parliamentarian Martin Sichert and data analyst Tom Lausen forced to be released. The reason that the German Government's medicines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), has not analysed and published these data before now is unclear. The German government in 2020 standardised the use of insurance data to monitor possible vaccination injury, but this law does not appear to have been followed.
Sichert and Lausen made their shocking findings public at a press conference on Monday.
Professor Stefan Homburg, former Director of the Institute of Public Finance at the University of Hannover, tweeted: "Since vaccination began in early 2021, 'sudden and unexpected' deaths have exploded. This is shown by the new KBV data of the 72 million insured persons."
The data by themselves cannot show whether the vaccines are involved in the spike in unexpected deaths. However, the data are consistent with earlier reports from German insurance data released under Freedom of Information requests that showed the number of billed cases of vaccine-related adverse effects needing medical treatment skyrocketed more than 30-fold in 2021 compared with 2019 and 2020.
The Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physician Care has responded to the claims in the press conference saying they are "completely unfounded" and that the increase is an illusion of data analysis resulting from the "cohort effect". Martin Sichert responded to these points here. At the present time the quality and meaning of the data is in dispute. The 'Midwestern Doctor' has done an analysis here.
This post has been updated to include the response from the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physician Care.
