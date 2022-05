fibrosing heart disease

Animals deaths appear similar to rising vaccine-related human deathsWhile there are no official data suggesting an uptick in animal deaths,Last week, Gladys Porter Zoo announced " said Dr. Tom deMaar, the Zoo's Senior Veterinarian. "The cascade began with, which led to renal failure."DeMaar was the one who advocated for Gladys Porter Zoo's animals to be given COVID-19 injections in July of last year.In February, the zoo also lost Martha's father, Lamydoc.Last month, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Rinzen was unresponsive after receiving a routine checkup. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also suffered the loss of Toby, a 42-year-old bonobo, who died of a stroke in February.The Cincinatti Zoo announced in March the death of its Western lowland silverback gorilla. According to the report, which made mention of Jomo's degenerative spinal cord condition, "it is unclear why he died."In December of last year, the San Diego Zoo lost 26-year-old Satu after the orangutan suddenly dropped dead. The San Diego Zoo began injecting its animals with the COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021.Kedgwick County Zoo reported the loss of Zuza in October after the 30-year-old Western lowland gorilla suddenly became unresponsive and died soon after. The zoo had begun injecting its animals that month.It is unclear whether there is a connection between the COVID-19 injections and sudden animal deaths, but it is anyone's guess if zoo administrations will acknowledge the possibility.