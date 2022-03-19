Background: ACE2 in Normal Physiology and in Viral Infection

Background: Spike Protein Subunits and "S1 Shedding"

The Spike Protein is a "Pore-Forming Toxin" that Pokes Holes in Cell Membranes

50 nM S1 causes a loss of proteins that form the junctions between the cells.

10 nM S1, S2, or RBD cause the cells to make ICAM-1 and VCAM-1, which are two "adhesion molecules." The production of adhesion molecules can be seen as the cells crying out to the immune system that they need help. That is, these are molecules that will cause immune cells to migrate to the BBB.

That is, these are molecules that will cause immune cells to migrate to the BBB. Consistent with these cries for help, the same treatments cause increases in inflammatory cytokines and inflammatory zinc-dependent enzymes known as MMPs that break down tissues.

S1 and S2 probably both act as direct, pore-forming toxins at concentrations as low as 0.1 nM.

Concentrations at least as low as 10 nM elicit an inflammatory response.

The inflammatory response creates a second layer of destruction that compromises the junctions between cells.

The Spike Protein Causes COVID-Like Illness and Lung Damage in Animals and Fragments Their Mitochondria

The mouse study is particularly remarkable because it raises the possibility that a portion of the

PCR-negative COVID-like illness

could be spike protein toxicity caused by the vaccines

Other Pore-Forming Toxins Also Cause Pneumonia, Lung Damage, Myocarditis, and Mitochondrial Fragmentation

Does Vaccine Spike Protein Reach High Enough Concentrations to Be Toxic?

The pore-forming toxin role appears to start at least as low as 0.1 nM.

Immune responses are elicited at least as low as 10 nM.

Rampant cell death occurs within 24 hours when concentrations are between 1 and 2 μM (between 1000 and 2000 nM).

Mitochondrial impairment and fragmentation occur at least as low as 50 μM.

COVID-like illness, lung damage, and cytokine storm occur when 10 μg of S1 reach the lungs of mice.

They are based on extremely poor substitutes for data that simply do not exist. (That's right, we still have no biodistribution data for actual spike mRNA or protein.)

We don't know the comparative sensitivity of animal and human lungs to spike toxicity.

There is likely variation from batch to batch and syringe to syringe of vaccine.

There could be lots of variation from person to person in where the mRNA goes and how much protein it makes.

If some injections accidentally hit a vein, far more mRNA goes everywhere it's not supposed to.

Finally, the huge, giant wildcard standing in the room like an elephant: the recent finding that the mRNA can be reverse transcribed into DNA may mean far more spike protein gets produced than we otherwise would have thought. That is, if each mRNA molecule makes 1,000 copies of itself through conversion to DNA and back, suddenly the amount of spike protein reaching human lung enters the range where extrapolation from the mouse study becomes plausible.

The spike protein definitely reaches high enough concentrations after vaccination to disrupt lipid membranes, most likely by acting as a pore-forming toxin.

This is probably high enough to contribute to some impairment of mitochondrial function.

It is plausible but very uncertain that the spike protein may sometimes reach high enough concentrations in human lungs to cause illness, lung damage, and a cytokine storm that all resemble what occurs in a severe COVID case.

Should the Modifications to the Vaccines Prevent Spike Protein Toxicity?

Vaccine Spike vs Natural Spike

We know from the

Pfizer documents

that the liver, spleen, ovaries, bone marrow, adrenal glands, and intestines are particularly concerning.

The Bottom Line