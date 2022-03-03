Despite these limitations to the paper, all these questions should have been settled with well done experiments prior to ever having conducted human trials, not researched sloppily as an afterthought while we were halfway through vaccinating the entire world.

Previous Evidence on Integration of the Viral Genome into the Human Genome

This is More Concerning for the Vaccine Spike Than the Natural Spike

By contrast, the vaccine spike is guaranteed systemic circulation by being injected into the arm and bypassing the mucosal immune system.

Integration Is Not Necessary for Gene Expression

Did the Feb 25 Paper Show the Spike Protein Is "Written Into the Genome"?

Why Does the Spike Protein mRNA Last At Least Two Months and the Spike Protein At Least Four Months?

We should therefore expect the spike mRNA to be gone over 12-20 days and should consider it stretching the bounds of plausibility to last more than 48 days.

The Bottom Line

Pending satisfactory answers to my questions for the authors (footnote 1), I tentatively regard the February 25 paper as the first evidence showing the vaccine spike protein mRNA is reverse transcribed into DNA within human cells.

While my original characterization of the paper on social media as showing the spike mRNA was "written to the human genome" went too far, I do not believe that integration into the chromosomes needs to be shown to justify this characterization. Rather, the organization of the DNA within the nucleus needs to be clarified (whether it is in the nucleus or elsewhere; if in the nucleus, whether it chromosomal or extrachromosomal; if the latter, whether it is circular or linear), and if it turns out to be nuclear, relatively stable, and expressed, I would consider it "written to the human genome."

This finding needs to be replicated by other groups in other types of cells to develop consensus around the finding and to show that the phenomenon is not peculiar to this cell line. However, it does not at all invalidate the paper for them to have chosen a cell line that would make the finding easier. This is a completely rational way to illustrate proof of principle that something can happen. Generalizing to other cell types is the next step.

This should be studied in animal experiments to characterize which tissues, if any, are vulnerable to this in vivo, how often it occurs, and what its consequences are.

Human studies should look for spike mRNA-derived DNA in the months after mRNA vaccination in chromosomal, extrachromosomal circular, or extrachromosomal linear forms, keeping in mind that sampling error could be a big problem if this phenomenon occurs in a patchy and inconsistent manner.

Reverse transcription should be considered as a leading candidate to explain why the spike mRNA lasts for at least two months and the spike protein itself lasts for at least four months after vaccination. These long durations do not make sense without invoking some unexpected mechanisms of preserving or replicating the mRNA.

While this may have not been expected, and while it still is not settled, this was known as plausible the entire time and this should have been settled with well-done experiments before the human trials were conducted. It is public health malfeasance that we are left to argue about medicore-quality studies on this topic while we are halfway through vaccinating the world.

Footnotes