© ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP



Ukraine is exhausting its supplies of munitions and spare parts for the Soviet-era S-300 and Buk air defense systems used to counter Russian strikes on the nation's energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Ukrainian military official.The Ukrainian Air Force's chief spokesperson, Colonel Yury Ignat, told the outlet that his air defense units usually fire two S-300 or Buk missiles at every Russian projectile to raise the chances of interception. This poses certain challenges, however, since it is impossible for Ukraine to procure additional missiles for these systems, which are produced in Russia. Meanwhile, finding the available stocks elsewhere has proven difficult, the report says.Ignat went on to state that while Kiev is receiving modern air defense systems from its Western backers, Ukraine would need "hundreds" of such weapons to replace its aging arsenal.Russia started targeting Ukrainian energy facilities in early October after accusing Kiev of attacking its critical infrastructure, including the strategic Crimean Bridge. The latest wave of Russian missile attacks came on December 5 after Ukrainian drones targeted Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan Regions, killing three service members and injuring four others.Kiev has repeatedly asked Western countries to supply it with air defense capabilities. On Monday, the Group of Seven (G7), which includes Kiev's most prominent Western backers, signaled that they plan to put "an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems."