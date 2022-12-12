© Caltrans



Soda Springs in the northern part of the state, which received 60 inches of snow in 48 hours.

'It looks a lot like Christmas out here'

In California, 48 inches of snow fell in Twin Bridges in a 48-hour period, 46 inches fell in Tahoe-Donner, 45 inches in Donner Peak and 44 inches at Palsades Tahoe Ski Base.

We've now received 7.5 feet of snow since December 1st.