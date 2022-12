© Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"Bakhmut is like Dresden, and the countryside looks like Passchendaele which is an absolute annihilation of Ukrainian frontline towns to an extent that I have not seen in the media. It's just a horrible and miserable place."

"Ukrainian units training with Mozart have been taking extraordinarily high casualties. The numbers you are reading in the media about 70 percent and above casualties being routine are not exaggerated."

says dire media reports about the situation in Artyomovsk/Bakhmut are true.The Ukrainian military is taking massive casualties in the battle for Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut by Kiev), which isthe US Mozart Group has revealed to Newsweek.The retired Marine who heads the group, which claims charity status but also trains Ukraine's military, alleges thatWith the Ukrainian military tightly controlling media access to the front, Mozart is notable for regularly posting photos and videos of what is going on. Andrew Milburn, who was a colonel in the US Marines, told the magazine He gave reference to a German city destroyed by Allied bombing in WWII and an infamous mud-soaked WWI battlefield, respectively.though official casualty figures have not been released.The Russian Defense Ministry has not posted detailed claims of Ukrainian casualties in Artyomovsk, but has reported on advances both north and south of the city, threatening its encirclement.Milburn told Newsweek:Ukrainians are struggling to get new recruits into the line to replace the losses, Milburn admitted, noting thatWhile admitting Mozart is giving Ukrainian troops combat training,Mozart is a registered tax-free charity "that's doing mostly humanitarian work," he told Newsweek. Their name is a deliberate counterpoint to the Russian Wagner Group, a private military company heavily involved in the fighting around Bakhmut.