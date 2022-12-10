© Sputnik / Sergey Averin



Moscow has harshly criticized Western arms shipments to Kiev, claiming they are used to kill civilians in the region.Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly offering a detailed description of recurring Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets in Donbass. The document also heavily emphasizes the role the Western-supplied weapons have played in these atrocities.This comes ahead of a Security Council meeting expected to be held on Friday about Moscow's initiative to discuss Western arms shipments for Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Telegram. The letter was drafted by the Donetsk-based public organization 'Fair Protection', he added.The NGO appeals to the UN "in connection with the catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Russia's Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which was caused by "the inhumane shelling of the civilian population" by Kiev's forces."The obvious purpose of these inhumane acts by Kiev is to terrorize Donbass civilians and cause maximum damage to civilian infrastructure," the document claimed.Apart from other weaponry, the attacks used NATO-grade 155mm artillery and US-made HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), according to the report. The West has also provided Ukraine with Caesar and PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems that use shells of the same caliber.Given the recurring bombardments, 'Fair Protection' appealed to the UN Security Council "to consider taking immediate measures" to prevent "these massive war crimes by the armed formations of Ukraine" as well as to put an end to supporting Ukraine with weapons used in attacks.Russia has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Ukraine with weapons, arguing that this will only prolong the conflict and "bring more suffering" to the country.