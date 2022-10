© Getty Images / Carl Court



The transgressions related to at least two cases, a UN-backed commission of inquiry claims.The preliminary, unedited version of the document, compiled by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, was submitted to the General Assembly on Tuesday.The first incident acknowledged by the UN's commission occurred in late March in the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkov Region.Another documented incident occurred in the village of Dmitrovka, outside Kiev "around 29 March," amid the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area.While acknowledging Ukrainian wrongdoings, the report, however, unequivocally states that "Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority of the violations identified." While the instances of mistreatment of Russian POWs at the hands of Ukrainian fighters are backed by hard evidence, such as videos, the alleged violations committed by Russian forces mostly rely on the accounts of witnesses.Among other things, the report reiterates the allegations of widespread sexual violence by the Russian military, claiming that the purported "victims range from four to over 80 years old."