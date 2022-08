"hear that @SOF_UKR?".

So @FiorellaIsabelM is locked out of her account but @LouiseMensch tweet encouraging Ukrainian forces to kill @EvaKBartlett is absolutely fine? Care to explain this one @TwitterComms ? I'll be writing a news story about it (again) tomorrow so will be in touch for comment.

To activate the prohibited anti-personnel mine PFM "Lepestok" requires a push force of only 5 kg. It's scary to imagine what such a mine can do to a child. In order to avoid health hazards, the DPR Representative Office in the JCCC created an interactive map (https://mine.dnr-sckk.ru/)with areas most infected by PFM "Lepestok" mines.



This is not an exact map of minefields, but in areas marked with red shading, you need to take the greatest care and caution:



- drive only on paved roads, avoiding any movement on grass/ground;



- carefully watch your step;



- do not pick up any unfamiliar objects;



- in case of hazard detection, call 101.

Footage from Donetsk where brutal Ukrainian-fired "petal" or "butterfly" mines litter the streets.



Harrowing to walk now, when it could be so easy to make one wrong step and lose a foot or leg. Some of the mines I saw were circled in chalk or paint or other, some were curbside with a "warning, mines!!" sign nearby.



Even when the mines are identified with signs or chalk/other around, they can be difficult to actually see. So imagine how easy it is to step on them if no one has put any sort of warning. Horrors. Ukrainian-instigated horrors.



I shudder to think of the elderly selling goods in street or walking in the street. A colleague mentioned seeing an older man ready to poke at the little clump of a mine with his cane....thankfully he interviewed & prevented that older man from being maimed or killed.

This assessment is based on the main method of mining with the help of the MLRS "Uragan" (Hurricane), the rocket which contains 12 mine distribution canisters with 320 Lepestok anti-personnel mines, the use of which has been repeatedly recorded by the DPR Representative Office in the JCCC.

Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Special Forces wing made of foreign fighters was initiated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence directorate (GUR). This regiment is separate from the regular international legion but recruits from the force.

Louise Mensch an online blogger, former UK Conservative MP, chick-lit author and committed Russophobe with a sizeable following on Twitter effectively called upon the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces to assassinate Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett Mensch whose Substack account includes titles such as "Yes Vladimir Putin has Parkinson's disease" a claim refuted by CIA Director William Burns responded to Bartlett's comment that she was on the ground in Donbass recording the Ukrainian criminal use of petal or butterfly mines in residential areas of Donetsk and surroundings.Video - Eva Bartlett's on-the-ground report on butterfly mine deployment against Donetsk civilians:One twitter account asked Bartlett if she was "on the scene", Bartlett replied "yes" and Mensch called in the Special ForcesVideo - George Eliason "Louise Mensch directs a UA military hit against Journo Eva Bartlett":What did Twitter do in response to the multiple reports of incitement to violence? It failed to respond to many reports including mine and when it did respondTwitter has previously declared links to the CIA surveillance operations. Now it appears Twitter is involved in facilitating the potential assassination of journalists who challenge the CIA/MI6 narratives in Ukraine.Other accounts were suspended for calling out Mensch's leading to multiple tweets accusing Twitter of supporting fascism:Hey @TwitterSupport why are you not taking down the tweet that is calling for the death of a journalist, yet deleted & censored the tweet drawing attention to that fact? Can you explain? We would all like to know. Fiorella's tweet was a screenshot of a tweet that's still up also.Steve Sweeney, International Editor of the Morning Star also demanded a response from Twitter:Butterfly or Petal Mines kill and maim civilians and particularly children who don't realise they are not toysAccording to a statement from the Donetsk Peoples' Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DPR MFA):Warning graphic image:Eva Bartlett has tweeted about the hideous injuries caused by these mines and recorded her experiences on her Telegram channel: 'In 2005, Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines. Thus, Kyiv violates its international obligations.'Russia has now provided the additional information requested by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council Chairman Zhang Jun which includes photographic evidence. This follows attacks by Ukrainian forces at the end of July bombarding Donetsk with the lethal mines.According to the DPR MFA there are 11 victims including a child up to the 2nd August. Several thousand mines are estimated to have been scattered in central Donetsk.While Bartlett puts her life at risk to record the war crimes being committed by Zelensky's forces (NATO proxies) including the various Nazi battalions - Mensch is protected by another instrument of power, Twitter. Those who retweeted Bartlett's graphic images of injuries from the mines were suspended or forced to delete the "offending" tweets.The penalties for telling the truthAs legendary journalist John Pilger has said:Bartlett is recording what must be seen if the US/UK-generated perpetual war is ever to come to an end. She is risking her life to provide the horrific insights into these wars and the crimes committed by those who violate the Geneva Convention with impunity because they are protected by NATO member states and are carrying out their orders.The SSO duties include direct action, special reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, sabotage, psychological warfare. ( Wikipedia ).The SSO has a focus on Donbass as it was formed in 2016 due to the failure by Ukrainian ultra-nationalist forces to quell the resistance in Eastern Ukraine. The SSO were modelled on the NATO Reaction Forces and it is effectively a deadly Military Intelligence unit.I take this personally, not only because of my long time friendship with Eva but because the media sphere is rapidly becoming a very dangerous one for any independent journalist who is putting their lives on the line to report in high risk, high profile war zones.Screenshot from UK Column News report on the 'disinformation' intelligence complex.Soon the greatest risk will not be from the falling missiles or sniper bullets but from the concerted efforts of the NATO 'disinformation' clusters and their associated intelligence and military agencies who will carry out disappearances and assassinations at the behest of their line managers in the respective state departments and foreign offices.This is the Julian Assange effect coming to fruition.Thank you Eva Bartlett for what you do.