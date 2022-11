© FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP via Getty Ima



The son of a US citizen jailed by Saudi Arabia for tweeting slammed President Biden for demonstrating "the definition of hypocrisy" after the administration said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has immunity for his role in the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi."I have the lawyers prepared and everything is prepared," Almadi said. "ButThe White House has defended Biden's approach toward the Saudi government against charges that he hypocritically abandoned a campaign vow to push hard for human rights."We appreciate and respect the anguish that the family is going through," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told The Post at an Oct. 26 briefing. "It's never far from our minds. And, you know, we'll work as hard as we can to get these cases resolved."As far as Ibrahim Almadi is aware, a US official most recently visited his father in prison on Aug. 10. Biden did not publicly mention the case while visiting Saudi Arabia the prior month.Almadi said he voted for Biden in 2020 in part because of his promises to push for human rights overseas — including making the Saudi government an international "pariah" over the murder of Khashoggi, who was a Virginia resident at the time of his death.The US intelligence community assessed that MBS ordered the operation that killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.The Justice Department had stalled the Khashoggi lawsuit — including requesting in July more time to weigh its response, within days of Biden's visit with MBS.Biden earned widespread scorn for his administration's decision to intervene in the case.Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, wrote, "The Biden administration accepts the Saudi crown prince's transparent ploy to avoid civil liability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote , "The Biden administration is moving to shield the Saudi crown prince from a lawsuit for the murder of WashPost columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The coddling of murderous dictators never ends well, as we're now seeing with Vladimir Putin. Sad to see Biden doing this."Biden moved to rehabilitate MBS after US gas prices hit all-time average highs of more than $5 per gallon in June, though he denied that his July trip to Saudi Arabia was primarily about oil.MBS proceeded to humiliate Biden by announcing oil production cuts, ignoring private pleas to delay the cuts until after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel on Oct. 5 announced a 2% production cut going into November.House Republicans have floated Biden's possible impeachment for asking the Saudis to postpone OPEC+ cuts until after the election — with No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) calling it a "very egregious, inappropriate and illegal action by the president."