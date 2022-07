© CBS



A former Saudi spymaster described Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who the US says sent a hit squad to kill and dismember Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi , as a "psychopath" whose immense wealth makes him a threat to the United States and other countries around the world — as President Biden prepares for a much-anticipated meeting with the monarch later this week."A psychopath?" host Scott Pelley asked. ​Aljabri was a top adviser to Mohammed bin Nayef, the nephew of King Salman bin Abdulazi​z​ Al Saud. But MBS removed Nayef as the heir to the Saudi throne in a 2017 palace purge "And the warning I received [was,] 'Don't be in a proximity of any Saudi mission in Canada. Don't go to the consulate. Don't go to the embassy.' I said why? [They] said, 'They dismembered the guy, they kill him. You are on the top of the list​,'" Aljabri told Pelley.Aljabri went on to claim that MBS fears him because he has information about his intent to kill then-King Abdullah, who died in 2015.According to Aljabri, bin Salman told Nayef in 2014 of his intent to kill the sitting king to clear the way for his own father, the present King Salman, to take the throne."I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia," wrote Biden, who departs for the trip on Tuesday."My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip, just as they will be in Israel and the West Bank."​Pelley asked Aljabri if he had stolen $500 million from the Saudi counterterrorism budget, as the royal family has alleged in lawsuits ​filed in the US and Canada. ​Aljabri denied taking the money, saying that his wealth came from the generosity of the Saudi royal family.​"I have served a royal monarchy in a close proximity for two decades," he said. "Three kings, four crown princes. They've been nice to me. They've been very generous. It's a tradition in Saudi Arabia royal family. They take care of people around them​."Morell said he doesn't know if the royals' allegations about Aljabri are true. ​"I wouldn't be surprised if he wasn't because he's such an honorable man. But I also wouldn't be surprised if he was," he said. "Because everybody to some extent had their hand in the kitty. And King Abdullah allowed it, permitted it​."