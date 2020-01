© AFP



"At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, and prosecuting those it deemed responsible, it was clandestinely waging a massive online campaign against Mr Bezos and Amazon targeting him principally as the owner of The Washington Post."

Two UN experts have called for US authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into allegations that Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Arabia's crown prince.The UN special rapporteurs, Agnes Callamard and David Kaye, said on Wednesday that they had receivedWithin hours of receiving the video, the rapporteurs said there wasThey said experts had advised that the most likely explanation of the phone's behaviour was the use ofThe NSO Group has denied that its technology was used to hack Bezos' phone.Further, the rapporteurs said thata Post and Middle East Eye columnist.Last year, Callamard released a landmark, 100-page report into Khashoggi's killing and has been pushing ever since for the UN and others to carry out an investigation into the killing.A security consultant working for Bezos previously accused the Saudi government of hacking his phone last March, after the National Inquirer, a US tabloid, published details of an affair between Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sanchez.But the rapporteurs' statement, which included an annex of findings by cybersecurity experts, provided the most information made public to date of the purported hacking - or it was untilBoth come a day after two media outlets first reported allegations that the crown prince's WhatsApp account was used to hack Bezos' phone in May 2018.Saudi officials have called for an investigation into the allegations and called "absurd".