A UN official, Pramila Patten, earlier admitted having no solid evidence to justify her claim on Russia's alleged "rape strategy."RT has reached out to the UN special representative on sexual violence, Pramila Patten, to request a correction - or retraction - of a statement in which she accused the Russian Armed Forces of employing a deliberate "rape strategy" as part of the military campaign in Ukraine.No evidence has since been provided to corroborate these claims. In its statement, RT asked Patten whether she "intends to issue a retraction - or at least a correction - of her original, misleading statement.""As a person holding such a public role with enormous responsibility, one would hope that Ms Patten seek to provide a true, verified testimony of her organization's work," the statement added.RT also asked Patten's office to provide some evidence to support her allegations in case the UN special representative believes a retraction would be "improper." Neither Patten nor her office has commented on the request so far.Moscow has previously denied the accusations made by Patten.