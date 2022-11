© Global Look Press / Luiz Rampelotto



The UN special representative on sexual violence, Pramila Patten, admitted she possesses no solid evidence to substantiate earlier accusations against Russia, in a mock call with pranksters Vovan and Lexus. Last month, Patten claimed that Russian soldiers used mass sexual assault as part of a military strategy in Ukraine."This is the information, which I got when I was in Kiev on May 3 from survivors and service providers," she is heard saying in a video published by the Russian prankster duo on Thursday.The Azov Sea port city of Mariupol was already largely controlled by Russian forces in early May, with Ukrainian troops holed up at the Azovstal steel plant.Patten also insisted that this information was relayed to her in the presence of Ukraine's European integration minister, Olga Stefanishina.Speaking to AFP in October, Patten claimed that sexual violence was a "deliberate tactic" and "military strategy" of Russia, and that soldiers were "equipped with Viagra." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Patten's claims as going "beyond the reach of reason."