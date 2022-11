© DVIDS

The military must set realistic requirements for munitions stockpiles based on the certainty of the high rates of expenditures that will be experienced in any future conflict with Russia or China.The Biden administration's efforts to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia shine a light on two serious national security problems:Unfortunately, these problems were not a surprise to senior defense decision-makers.U.S. national security elites are continually surprised by real-world events. You might recall the term "Black Swans," which was a popular concept for a while in defense discussions and publications. This was a phrase taken from a book about forecasting written by Nassim Nicholas Taleb that referred to highly improbable, usually unanticipated events with significant impacts. In defense circles, Black Swans were national security challenges that were difficult to foresee. For example, improvised explosive devices were seen by many as a Black Swan which the U.S. military was initially ill-prepared to counter in Southwest Asia.As a result of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the U.S. military is confronting Pink Flamingos. When Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States began moving large amounts of munitions to that country, including 1,400 Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft systems; 8,500 Javelin anti-tank systems; 38,000 other anti-armor systems; 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles; 150 155mm and 105mm artillery pieces; dozens of long-range missiles for both the MLRS and HIMARS rocket artillery systems; one million unguided 155mm howitzer rounds; 9,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems; and several thousand precision guided 155mm artillery shells.The Ukraine conflict has put what can be described as two Pink Flamingos in the spotlight. The first is the inadequacy of existing stocks of munitions, including both "dumb" bombs and artillery projectiles, as well as an array of guided and precision-targeted weapons.In 2019, it was reported that the Air Force used so many Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided bombs in Afghanistan and Iraq that it was running short . This is not only true for older munitions but also for the most modern precision strike weapons. Even before the Ukraine conflict began, the Congressional Research Service warned that the Pentagon was procuring advanced long-range precision munitions — the kind that would be most needed in a high-end fight with Russia or China — in such small numbers that the U.S. military would rapidly run out Moreover, the existing defense industrial base has a limited ability to rapidly increase production. In the case of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, the weapon needs first to be redesigned and then tested because some parts have become obsolete What can be done to address the current munitions crisis and prevent a future problem in the event of a high-end conflict? One immediate step, proposed by Rep. Michael Gallagher (R-WI) and others in Congress, would be to initiate multi-year procurement contracts for munitions that maximize production rates. Another near-term action he suggests is to update and expand the authorities of the Defense Production Act to eliminate red tape, provide funding for long-lead items, and support modernizing and expanding production lines. A third step, proposed by others, is to speed up the contracting process and get funds to industry on an expedited basis. Finally and most importantly, as recommended by retired Army Maj. Gen. John Ferrari in a recent article, the military must set realistic requirements for munitions stockpiles based on the certainty of the high rates of expenditures that will be experienced in any future conflict with Russia or China.Dan Gouré, Ph.D., is a vice president at the public-policy research think tank Lexington Institute. Gouré has a background in the public sector and U.S. federal government, most recently serving as a member of the 2001 Department of Defense Transition Team. You can follow him on Twitter at @dgoure and the Lexington Institute @LexNextDC.