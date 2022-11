while Cheney and other top officials took control.

On Wednesday, the US government declassified a summary of an April 2004 interview between then-president George W. Bush and vice president Dick Cheney and members of the 9/11 Commission.In the interview, Bush and Cheney revealed how they dealt with the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the ensuing war on terror.While reading to the kids, Bush saw the press corps on their phones looking concerned, and therefore "felt he should project calm and strength, until he could understand better what was happening" because, as he stated, "people react off me."The two stayed in constant communication, however, while Bush was shuttled around to different air bases before finally returning to Washington, DC that evening.Tough decisions were made, including giving authority to the Air Force to shoot down potentially hijacked planes still in the sky. While this plan was never executed, there were a number of occasions where Bush believed it had, including with United Flight 93.Bush also said he "didn't see much point in assigning personal blame for 9/11."Bush also vehemently supported the idea that spreading freedom throughout the world should always be the US' mission.As the Wall Street Journal reports, the interview was not recorded via audio or video, nor was an official transcript ever made, thus making this summary the only surviving record.