king charles egg protest

The protester shouted 'this country was built on the blood of slaves' before he was carried away by police into a waiting van
A lone protester was arrested by police today after throwing eggs at King Charles and the Queen Consort during a walkabout in York.

The royal couple were being welcomed to York by city leaders when the man threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The protester shouted 'this country was built on the blood of slaves' as he was being bundled to the ground by four police officers.

Other people in the crowd started chanting 'God save the King' and 'shame on you' at the protester.

Charles and Camilla are visiting Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements. They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.